Folix By Lumenis Recognized For Dermatology Innovation In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that FoLixTM by Lumenis Be. Ltd. , a leading energy-based medical device company for aesthetic and eye care solutions, has been selected as winner of the“Best New Dermatology Technology Solution” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards' judging panel selected FoLix by Lumenis as the winner of this competitive category due to its combination of scientific innovation, patient-centric design and measurable clinical impact.

Unlike other dermatology solutions that rely on topical treatments, chemicals or invasive procedures, FoLix is the first and only FDA-cleared non-ablative fractional laser system specifically designed to stimulate hair follicles safely and effectively. FoLix delivers precise pulses of laser that leverage the body's natural processes to stimulate hair follicles, enhance blood flow and promote tissue regeneration. FoLix can produce results from only four to six monthly sessions, with minimal discomfort and no downtime. FoLix's breakthrough not only fills a critical gap in the dermatology space but also offers a truly novel, non-invasive option for patients seeking meaningful results - making FoLix a standout among this year's dermatology technology innovations.

“The majority of men and about half of all women will face hair loss in their lifetime, taking a toll on confidence and sense of self. Unfortunately, many of the currently available treatment options involve chemicals, painful needles, or even long term effects and downtime from anesthesia and surgery,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“Fractional lasers have been shown to have incredible effects on the skin and FoLix is able to harness that power and bring an innovative solution for hair stimulation that is safe and effective for hair loss. Congratulations to Lumenis for winning the 2025 'Best New Technology Solution for Dermatology' award!”

FoLix harnesses Lumenis' unique technology to ensure optimal irradiance and area coverage by homogenous placement of the laser's micro-beams onto the tissue in a fractional manner. The judges were particularly impressed by FoLix's ability to apply the regenerative power of fractional laser technology to a new frontier: hair follicle stimulation. The product's proprietary technology and features, including the patent-pending FoliCool tip and intuitive user interface, elevate both patient safety and treatment efficiency, delivering a minimally invasive, comfortable and effective option to address hair loss.

Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis added, "Hair plays a crucial role in the beauty and confidence of both men and women. Despite the numerous solutions available today, many still face challenges in finding an effective treatment that fits their lifestyle needs. FoLix, the first and only FDA-cleared fractional laser for hair loss, marks a significant advancement in the hair treatment space for both patients and providers. We are honored by this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough and remain dedicated to enhancing the lives of millions through transformative technologies that transform everyday life."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and eye-care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit:

About FoLix TM

FoLixTM is a non-ablative fractional laser device to improve the appearance of scalp hair in adult males and females with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV, who are seeking treatment for hair loss.

FoLix treatment could cause redness, swelling, scarring, damage to natural skin texture (e.g. blisters), fragile skin, burns, hair shedding, itching, and pigmentation change. The use of FoLix is contraindicated for patients with any concurrent cancer or history of skin cancer, or pre-cancerous lesions at the treatment area, active infection, chronic fungal or bacterial diseases or chronic dermatological condition of the scalp. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risks.

