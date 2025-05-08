Pakistan's Fighter Jet F-16 Shot Down After Pakistan Launches Attack On Jammu, Reports

MENAFN - Live Mint) With the tensions between India and Pakistan escalating following Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor ' on Wednesday, India have shot down a F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force from surface-to-air missile defence system, reported ANI quoting sources.

According to various media reports, the F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base in Pakistan , which is a key air force station of the Pakistani Air Force, but was shot down by India SAM (Surface-to-air missile) near the Sargodha air base.

Note: Mint couldn't identify the news independently.

In the meantime, blackouts have has been enforced in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur, and Kishtwar. Apart from this, blackouts have also been imposed in Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar. Also, Barmer remains on alert as city observes blackout.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu also shared district-wise contact numbers of 24x7 Control Rooms set up in the districts of Jammu Division.

Shelling along the LoC:

In Jammu, eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar. Sirens were also heard throughout Kishtwar. Meanwhile, a blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division.

According to ANI, which quoted defence sources, reported that Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector. All intercepted by Indian Air Defence units, it added.

Minutes ago, Pakistan army resorted to shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an ANI alert quoting officials said on Thursday evening.

Among other details, Indian air defence forces on Thursday intercepted Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Loud explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky during the interception.

All government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer have declared a holiday until further notification.

With agency inputs.