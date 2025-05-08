Tootris Expands CCR&R Alliances With National Leader Mindy Bennett And Strategic Acquisition Of Worklife Systems

Mindy Bennett brings more than 30 years of experience advocating for early childhood education to the team.

Strategic collaboration strengthens public-private partnerships, empowering agencies to deliver more accessible, affordable, and innovative Child Care.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful step toward strengthening the future of Child Care, TOOTRiS , the nation's largest and most advanced Child Care Benefits platform, proudly announces the addition of Mindy Bennett as a consultant. This strategic move - closely following TOOTRiS' acquisition of WorkLife Systems (WLS) - underscores the company's bold commitment to strengthening its collaboration with Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) agencies nationwide.

With more than 30 years of experience advocating for early childhood education, systems change, and public-private partnerships, Bennett brings a deep and personal understanding of the vital role CCR&Rs play in supporting families, empowering providers, and championing equitable access to care. Her passion for this work is matched only by her track record of results - from local and statewide leadership roles to serving as Deputy Chief of Membership and Programs at Child Care Aware® of America.

“I've dedicated my career to elevating the voices of CCR&Rs and the providers and families they serve,” said Mindy Bennett.“TOOTRiS is not just bringing innovation to Child Care - it's aligning with the heartbeat of our field. Together, we can forge stronger, smarter systems that are grounded in community and powered by technology.”

Advancing CCR&R Partnerships at Scale

With Bennett's guidance, TOOTRiS will expand its engagement with CCR&R agencies, helping ensure their vital work is amplified and integrated into the broader ecosystem of care. Her work will be instrumental in helping TOOTRiS build collaborative, win-win solutions that strengthen subsidy management, streamline family referrals, and support provider capacity-building.

Driving Systems Change Through Innovation and Investment

The recent acquisition of WorkLife Systems, a leader in CCR&R technology systems, accelerates TOOTRiS' ability to connect the dots between families, providers, employers, and CCR&Rs. This expansion allows TOOTRiS to support agencies with new tools and insights that increase access, affordability, and quality - while preserving the trusted relationships that CCR&Rs have built over decades.

“The acquisition of WLS is a force multiplier for CCR&Rs,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“Mindy's unparalleled expertise ensures we're not just building technology - we're building with intention, empathy, and alignment with the field.”

Collaborating on State and Federal Child Care Opportunities

As historic public investments flow into Child Care, Bennett will also consult on government RFPs and RFIs, ensuring TOOTRiS' solutions reflect the evolving needs of families and providers in collaboration with CCR&Rs. Her leadership will help guide TOOTRiS in advancing equity, transparency, and innovation across public-private partnerships.

A Future Built on Trust and Transformation

TOOTRiS is on a mission to make quality Child Care more accessible and affordable for every working parent - no matter where they live or what shift they work. With Bennett's deep roots in the CCR&R community and TOOTRiS' growing platform of technology-driven support, this collaboration represents a transformative moment for the field.

“Mindy understands the heart of this work because she's lived it,” said Lezama.“Together, we are building the future of Child Care - one that centers families, uplifts providers, and empowers the agencies that have always been there for both.”

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's most comprehensive Child Care Benefits platform, providing real-time access to thousands of licensed providers while supporting working parents, Child Care programs, employers, and policymakers. Through its recent acquisition of WorkLife Systems and its expanding partnerships with CCR&Rs, TOOTRiS is transforming Child Care into a foundational pillar of a strong workforce and equitable economy.

Learn more at .

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.