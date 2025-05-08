Qatar University Among Leading Institutions Supporting And Empowering Women: QU President:

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar University (QU) HE Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the university is one of the leading institutions in the region in supporting and empowering women in both academic and community aspects, in order to enhance their contributions to the ongoing development of the country.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch of the university's outstanding female students, held at QU's Sports and Events Complex, Dr Al Ansari said that the university is proud to be one of the leading institutions in the region in supporting and empowering women in academic and community aspects, as it seeks to provide an inspiring educational environment that enables female students to actively participate in various academic and research activities.

He emphasized the QU's commitment to overcoming any challenges and obstacles that may face its female students, aiming to develop their skills, enhance their personal, professional, and leadership abilities, and enable them to contribute positively and effectively to the development of society, while always preserving the country's values, identity, and social fabric, and taking pride in our religious and national constants.

Dr. Al Ansari expressed pride in QU's celebration of the graduation of the 48th batch of Qatar University students, which includes over 3,500 male and female graduates, who are joining the path of nation-building and development, including the first cohort of graduates from the College of Dental Medicine.

He added that this occasion reaffirms the pivotal role the university plays in supporting national ambitions and implementing the country's development and strategic plans, noting Qatar University's continuous efforts since its establishment to provide high-quality education and conduct outstanding scientific research that contributes to achieving sustainable development in an institution built on excellence, efficiency, and transparency.

He praised the great attention given by the wise leadership to education and acknowledged the continuous support of QU's Board of Trustees. He noted that this attention and support serve as a strong motivation for the university to continue its path towards achieving academic and research excellence, and enhancing its active contribution to serving Qatari society.

He explained that the strong relationship between QU and the Qatari society has enabled it over the years to sense the needs of national development and direct its efforts and resources toward achieving human, social, economic, and environmental development in line with Qatar National Vision.

Dr Al Ansari expressed Qatar University's pride in its central role in supporting and developing various sectors of the State through multiple areas, most notably the academic sector, emphasizing that the university offers distinguished academic programs aimed at graduating national competencies capable of competing globally.

Regarding scientific research, he pointed out that the university has redefined its research priorities to align with the needs of national development and the goals of Qatar National Vision, and has connected them to a plan to match postgraduate scholarships, including those offered by QU.

Dr. Al Ansari also confirmed that the university is continuously working to enhance its partnerships with various national institutions to provide sustainable solutions and further national development.

He pointed out that the university is committed to its social responsibility, which is reflected in various initiatives such as enhancing coordination, providing scientific consultations and specialized training to develop national capacities, raising social and cultural awareness, preserving Qatari heritage, and consolidating Islamic and national values.

In conclusion, QU's President congratulated all the graduates and urged them to continue learning and developing their skills continuously, benefiting from the expertise of specialists, setting professional and personal goals, and striving to achieve them with precision and determination, while maintaining a balance between their personal and professional lives.

He also expressed gratitude to the guardians for their support for the students throughout their university studies and praised the efforts of all university staff for their dedication to supporting the students and fulfilling the QU's mission of preparing a distinguished generation capable of contributing effectively to building a sustainable future for the State of Qatar.

In turn, the outstanding graduates, in their speech delivered by graduate Manar Mahmoud Al Yafei, confirmed that graduation is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new journey of dedication to serving the country and contributing to its prosperous developmental journey and achieving its ambitious vision.