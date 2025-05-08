Aerospace Logistics Service Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Is the Aerospace Logistics Service Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

According to the data, the aerospace logistics service market size will grow from $14.71 billion in 2024 to $15.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The historical period growth can be attributed to increasing air traffic demand, a growing need for air travel, the rise of e-commerce, rising demand for air freight services for transportation, and regulatory compliance and safety standards.

Also outlined in the report are future projections for the aerospace logistics service market. It is expected to see strong growth to $20.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to rising global military expenditure, an increase in investments in aircraft MRO maintenance, repair, and overhaul software development, the continued rising need for air freight, an increasing demand for fast shipping solutions, and the increasing use of drones and autonomous vehicles.

What Drives The Aerospace Logistics Service Market Growth?

One of the key drivers of growth going forward is the growing demand for fast shipping solutions. This is driven by consumers expecting quicker deliveries, resulting in businesses accelerating shipping to remain competitive and satisfy buyers. Aerospace logistics provides the solution to fast shipping demands by leveraging advanced supply chain management, specialized transportation networks, and real-time tracking technologies to deliver critical components rapidly.

A prominent example of this is found in a January 2025 report published by ShippyPro, an Italy-based logistics technology company. The report predicts same-day delivery services parcel volumes are expected to grow from 70 million in 2022 to an estimated range of 260 million to 521 million by 2027.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Logistics Service Market?

Among the major companies operating in the aerospace logistics service market are FedEx Express, Airbus SE, Boeing Global Services, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Collins Aerospace, DB Schenker, DSV A/S, Safran SA, CEVA Logistics AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GEODIS, Ryder System Inc., Kintetsu World Express Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, AAR Corp., Menzies Aviation, GA Telesis LLC, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services GmbH, DHL Supply Chain

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aerospace Logistics Service Market?

Furthermore, these major companies are focusing on developing innovative products such as digital air cargo handling solutions to enhance efficiency, tracking, and safe delivery using artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and automation. This trend of embracing digital technologies is expected to continue and drive market growth.

How Is The Aerospace Logistics Service Market Segmented?

The report also provides a detailed breakdown of the market segmentation, which includes service type Transportation, Warehousing, Freight Forwarding, Inventory Management, product type Aerospace Components, Aviation Security Products, Ground Support Equipment, Aircraft Parts, transportation mode Air Transportation, Ground Transportation, Sea Transportation, and end-user Aerospace Manufacturers, Airlines, Defense Organizations. The report considers subsegments such as transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, inventory management for a more in-depth analysis.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Aerospace Logistics Service Market?

Regional Insights suggest that in 2024, North America was the largest region in the aerospace logistics service market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period.

