Zelensky Urges No Delay In Air Defense Aid Amid Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Energy Sector

"It is important that our partners around the world respond to this deliberate torment of our people by Russia. There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the energy sector and infrastructure that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime. This is Russia's war specifically against our people, against life in Ukraine – an attempt to break Ukraine. That is why support for our resilience and all forms of assistance to our state must function at full capacity. Diplomatic discussions cannot be a pretext for slowing down the supply of air defense systems and equipment that helps protect lives. We are working with our partners to ensure an adequate response," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked repair crews and services that have been working since the night to restore electricity, heating, and water supplies in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"As of now, power supply in the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored and is now operating on schedule. In the Dnipro region, work continues – in Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities. All necessary resources, equipment, and services have been deployed to address the situation," Zelensky said.

He also stated that he had instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to provide full support to local authorities.

On January 7, Russian forces launched another strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions almost completely without power.

