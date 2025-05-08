Diatonic Healthcare Announces Majority Growth Investment In Quantix

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in Denver, Quantix has proven itself over the last 23 years as a premier regulated industry and healthcare Cyber & IT staffing company for blue chip enterprise customers. Quantix has become a go-to source for talent and resources for enterprises across healthcare systems, fintech, government, and other regulated spaces. Speed to fill, quality of talent, and unending commitment to customer service has led to Quantix's tenured relationship with its customers and stellar market reputation. Quantix is committed to helping ensure enterprises are ready for the new wave of cyber hacks, IT challenges, and innovation.

Quantix is led by Michael Haase, an experienced founder and US Air Force veteran, who has dedicated his career to protecting sensitive data and information of large enterprises. For over 25 years, Michael has been a tech enthusiast and entrepreneur. Michael has built, transformed and led organizations in the software, hardware, SAP, and Cloud services spaces. Michael has successfully impacted organizations across many verticals and markets while holding executive roles, fulfilling board positions, and spearheading operations.

"We are thrilled to be making a majority investment into Quantix," said Maximilien Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Diatonic. "We have the highest level of conviction that Quantix will further one of Diatonic's core focus areas: Safeguarding Data, Systems, and Privacy. The United States is facing unprecedented need for IT and Cyber professionals, and companies like Quantix are on the frontline helping meet the demand."

Michael Haase, CEO and Owner of Quantix, added "We're thrilled at Quantix to take this next step in our journey with this strategic acquisition and growth investment. Our partnership with Diatonic will accelerate our growth trajectory, unlock new market opportunities, and enhance our ability to deliver world class service to our customers and consultants at scale. We are facing a surging domestic demand for Cyber and IT services, and Diatonic is the perfect partner to help us capture the opportunity."

Diatonic received legal counsel from Greenberg Traurig LLP, and Financial & Tax Consulting work from Withum Smith+Brown, PC.

About Quantix

Quantix is an IT workforce management services provider that prioritizes people and purpose for growth, pioneering the road map for changing the culture in the IT services industry. For 23 years Quantix has connected highly talented, inspired individuals with dynamic teams and leaders across the United States. Dually focused on client success and employee career potential, Quantix is built on a foundation of a human-centered yet tech-enabled approach that builds deep, trusted relationships. Linked by shared values and a commitment to process, the Quantix team confidently and consistently delivers the intangible, unique recipes created in connecting employers and talent. Visit .

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based private equity company focused on investing into healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic brings a founder-friendly approach along with deeply thematic sourcing and portfolio operational support. Since inception, Diatonic has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber investing across its portfolio companies. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts. Diatonic's deal sizes range from $10 - $150 million for platform investments. Visit .

