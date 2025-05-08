The End Brain Cancer Initiative Hosts Free GBM Patient/Caregiver Educational Webinar For Brain Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. John de Groot

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, ...The End Brain Cancer Initiative Hosts Free GBM Patient/Caregiver EducationalWebinar for Brain Cancer Awareness MonthIn honor of Brain Cancer Awareness Month, the End Brain CancerInitiative (EBCI) is hosting a free educational webinar for patients and caregivers on Friday, May 16,2025 at 11 AM Pacific Time. The Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO) annual online event isdesigned specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumorcommunity to“DIRECTLY CONNECT” with top specialists, doctors, and researchers in the field.Attendees will hear about advanced and FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices,diagnostics, and more.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Registration is open atendbraincancer/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/. Thank you to presenting sponsors TelixPharmaceuticals and Novocure for making this free patient disease educational event possible.This year's keynote speakers are Dr. John de Groot and Dr. Javier Villanueva-Meyer from theUniversity of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The doctors will share updates and challenges in thediagnosis and management of Glioblastoma (GBM), as well as the role for advanced PET imaging andwhy it is important to GBM treatment.About Telix PharmaceuticalsTelix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization oftherapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix isdeveloping a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmetmedical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Visit for further information.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressiveforms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, TumorTreating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for thetreatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleuralmesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completedclinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients,mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancerThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused ondisease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care.The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated toensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brainhave equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. Webelieve that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the bestHOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers,advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregiversso they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End BrainCancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, ...

