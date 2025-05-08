The End Brain Cancer Initiative Hosts Free GBM Patient/Caregiver Educational Webinar For Brain Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. John de Groot
Dr. Javier Villaneuva-MeyerREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, ...
In honor of Brain Cancer Awareness Month, the End Brain Cancer
Initiative (EBCI) is hosting a free educational webinar for patients and caregivers on Friday, May 16,
2025 at 11 AM Pacific Time. The Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO) annual online event is
designed specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor
community to“DIRECTLY CONNECT” with top specialists, doctors, and researchers in the field.
Attendees will hear about advanced and FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices,
diagnostics, and more.
The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Registration is open at
endbraincancer/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/. Thank you to presenting sponsors Telix
Pharmaceuticals and Novocure for making this free patient disease educational event possible.
This year's keynote speakers are Dr. John de Groot and Dr. Javier Villanueva-Meyer from the
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The doctors will share updates and challenges in the
diagnosis and management of Glioblastoma (GBM), as well as the role for advanced PET imaging and
why it is important to GBM treatment.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals
Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of
therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is
developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet
medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Visit for further information.
About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive
forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor
Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the
treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural
mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed
clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-
small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit for further information.
About the End Brain Cancer Initiative
To support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients,
mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on
disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to
ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain
have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We
believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best
HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers,
advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers
so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain
Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.
Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, ...
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
...
