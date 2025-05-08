403
Senior member of Russian State Duma warns individuals using OSINT to harm Russia could face treason charges
(MENAFN) Vasily Piskaryov, a senior member of the Russian State Duma, warned on Tuesday that individuals using open-source intelligence (OSINT) to harm Russia could face treason charges. OSINT analysts gather information from publicly accessible sources such as social media, Google Maps, tracking websites, and databases. This method has been increasingly used by journalists and NGOs since the mid-2010s to track armed conflicts.
Piskaryov, who chairs the parliamentary commission focused on countering foreign interference, claimed that “NATO officials” are recruiting Russians abroad to monitor military activities and track data on evading anti-Russian sanctions. He accused Western nations of aiding Ukraine's military efforts and attempting to generate new sanctions through defectors still in contact with Russia.
He added that during the ongoing conflict, such actions could be classified as treason. Earlier this month, the State Duma passed laws criminalizing efforts to impose sanctions on Russia for personal gain and increasing penalties for spreading false information about the Russian military.
Piskaryov emphasized that Russians who flee abroad and continue supporting Ukraine or discrediting the Russian Army would be held accountable for their actions. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin similarly warned that individuals funding Ukraine's efforts or advocating against Russia would face legal consequences.
In 2023, Russia banned the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), a group that monitors conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, accusing it of discrediting the Russian military. Additionally, CIT co-founder Ruslan Leviev confirmed that the organization received funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
