Tysabri (Natalizumab) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Tysabri (natalizumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Tysabri (natalizumab) is a monoclonal antibody used to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) and Crohn's disease by reducing inflammation and nerve damage. It helps decrease the frequency of relapses and slows the progression of physical disability in adults with relapsing forms of MS, including relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and active secondary progressive MS (SPMS).

The primary indications for tysabri (natalizumab) are multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease. Multiple sclerosis is a condition that causes the breakdown of the protective covering of nerves. Tysabri is used in various patient settings, including inpatient and outpatient, and is distributed through multiple channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Major players operating in the tysabri (natalizumab) market are Biogen Idec Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, and Polpharma Biologics. North America was the largest region in the tysabri (natalizumab) market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to Tysabri's efficacy in treating multiple sclerosis, its ability to target specific immune cells, its approval for multiple autoimmune disorders, robust clinical trial data, rising demand for effective disease-modifying therapies, and increasing patient awareness of available treatment options.

Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, rising demand for effective treatments for multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease, advancements in biosimilars, expanding patient access in underserved regions, and ongoing clinical research supporting its use in other autoimmune conditions. Key trends include the rising adoption of biosimilars, expanding therapeutic applications beyond multiple sclerosis, a stronger focus on personalized medicine, growing global distribution partnerships, enhanced patient access through affordability initiatives, and continued advancements in immune-modulating therapies.

The growth of the tysabri (natalizumab) market is being significantly influenced by the rise in the prevalence of autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease, occur when the immune system attacks the body's own tissues, causing inflammation and long-term damage. This increase in autoimmune diseases is linked to genetic factors, environmental influences, and improved awareness and diagnosis, leading to more cases being identified. In March 2024, the National Health Council reported that autoimmune diseases affected approximately 50 million Americans, with the number of cases rising by 3-12% annually. Globally, multiple sclerosis cases grew by 30% in 2022 compared to the previous decade. As a result, Tysabri, which targets specific immune cells to prevent inflammation, is becoming an essential treatment for these conditions, driving market growth.

The rising trend of personalized medicine is propelling the tysabri market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments based on a patient's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle, improving efficacy while minimizing side effects. Tysabri is an example of such treatment, particularly for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It targets specific disease activities and risk profiles, ensuring more precise therapeutic outcomes. The FDA's approval of 16 novel personalized therapies in 2023 highlights the growing demand for targeted treatments, further driving the adoption of Tysabri and similar therapies.

A key trend in the tysabri (natalizumab) market is the growing focus on biosimilars, which offer cost-effective alternatives to branded drugs like Tysabri. In January 2024, Sandoz launched Tyruko (natalizumab), the first biosimilar to Tysabri for the treatment of highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This development not only strengthens the biosimilar portfolio but also enhances patient access to effective and affordable treatments, particularly in underserved regions. The increasing availability of biosimilars is expected to expand the market for Tysabri, improving overall disease management and patient outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Characteristics

3. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Trends and Strategies

5. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Multiple Sclerosis Crohn's Disease

8.2. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market, Segmentation by Patient Setting, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Inpatient Outpatient

8.3. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

9. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Tysabri (natalizumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Tysabri (natalizumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured



Biogen Idec Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH Polpharma Biologics

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900