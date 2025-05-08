MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Expandi Group Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Democratizing Account-Based Marketing with Scalable, High-ROI Solutions

Expandi's modular platform integrates AI-driven intent data, cross-channel orchestration, and intuitive customer tools to make personalized account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns accessible for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.

San Antonio, TX - 8th May, 2025 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the ABM industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Expandi Group with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Expandi is a forward-thinking, data-driven ABM solutions provider that delivers highly personalized marketing experiences at scale through a flexible and modular platform, uniquely tailored to support the ever-evolving needs of global small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Expandi's pioneering platform enhances personalization at scale through a distinctive programmatic ABM model, which blends real-time intent data with precision targeting and localized content delivery. It empowers organizations to reach key decision-makers with precision and efficiency by integrating advanced analytics, cross-channel orchestration, and real-time intent data.

The company's innovative technology ecosystem, customer-centric design, and modular pricing structure enable clients to tailor services to their specific needs, lowering the entry barrier for SMBs. Additionally, Expandi's proprietary intent signal engine captures behavior across more than 30,000 websites and is regularly refined using over 20,000 localized keywords, ensuring that outreach strategies are timely and market-sensitive.

“Today, Expandi's competitive advantage lies in its one-to-many or programmatic ABM approach, which extends personalization to a broader set of accounts with similar characteristics, needs, and pain points. By reducing platform costs and offering a modular pricing model, Expandi has made ABM accessible to SMBs-an underserved segment in the ABM market,” said Alaa Saayed, senior program director at Frost & Sullivan.

Expandi diversified its strategic footprint in the ABM ecosystem with the launch of B2B Stars, a reputation and intelligence solution designed to redefine how B2B organizations discover, evaluate, and engage with potential partners. It aggregates high-quality data from trusted sources, including Companies House and local chambers of commerce, delivering verified information on over 3.5 million businesses across Europe and the United States. The platform also integrates a smart search engine and customizable filters, enabling enterprises to identify optimal partners based on verified experience, sector alignment, and reputation metrics.

Furthermore, businesses can engage directly with reviewers, respond to concerns, and manage their public reputation in real time. This increases visibility and credibility for trustworthy companies, enhancing the quality of engagement between buyers and sellers. As a result, B2B Stars significantly reinforces the brand's ongoing commitment to customer empowerment and ethical marketing practices.

“B2B Stars' holistic approach-integrating a comprehensive business directory, a purpose-built search engine, and a sophisticated reputation management system-ensures Expandi's commitment to transparency and trust. The platform's emphasis on verified reviews and comprehensive reputation scores makes it a powerful asset for small and medium-sized businesses to gain access to a wealth of information that goes beyond traditional directories. Verified reviews provide authentic user insights, offering detailed feedback on experiences, service quality, and reliability-features often missing from traditional directories,” noted Saayed.

About Expandi

Expandi Limited is a global leader in B2B MarTech and AdTech solutions, renowned for its innovative platforms that help businesses drive smarter marketing and sales strategies through data-driven insights. Its portfolio includes industry-recognized solutions such as Jabmo (Account-Based Marketing), Cyance (Intent Data), AccountInsight (B2B Programmatic DSP), and B2B Stars (an AI-powered business directory). Trusted by major global media agencies and some of the world's largest B2B companies, Expandi's platforms are used worldwide to unlock impactful, insight-led growth.

Contact: [email protected]

