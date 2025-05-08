GEMGEM Launches Authenticated Peer-To-Peer Jewelry Resale Platform In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New marketplace enables IGI-certified verification and direct negotiation to meet demand for transparent jewelry resale.

- Danny Chan, CEO of GEMGEMNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Responding to growing consumer demand for verified resale experiences, GEMGEM has launched a peer-to-peer digital marketplace for pre-owned fine jewelry . The platform introduces a model centered on third-party authentication, secure communication, and direct pricing negotiation.With the U.S. second-hand luxury jewelry market projected to reach $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2025 (Statista, 2023), GEMGEM enters the space with a solution designed to address ongoing buyer concerns around authenticity and transactional transparency.Addressing Concerns About Jewelry AuthenticityAccording to industry research, over 70% of buyers express hesitation when purchasing pre-owned jewelry due to concerns about authenticity (Statista, 2023). GEMGEM addresses this issue through mandatory verification by the International Gemological Institute (IGI). All diamonds are confirmed as natural, certified before shipment, and accompanied by documentation.Direct Buyer-Seller CommunicationUnlike consignment or algorithm-driven platforms, GEMGEM enables verified users to negotiate pricing directly. This model facilitates dynamic pricing discussions while maintaining transactional safeguards.Platform Growth and User AdoptionSince its soft launch in late 2024, GEMGEM has reached 200+ U.S. regions. Platform features include optional resizing, refurbishment, and insured global delivery. All data handling complies with U.S. privacy regulations and information security best practices.Leadership Insight“We're seeing a shift in consumer expectations around transparency and control in luxury resale,” said Danny Chan, CEO of GEMGEM.“Our platform responds to that shift by combining professional verification with flexible, user-directed negotiation.”Broader Industry ContextRecent industry forecasts suggest authenticated resale will account for over 20% of the second-hand luxury market by 2027. GEMGEM's model aligns with this shift, offering a user-directed experience backed by third-party certification.About GEMGEMGEMGEM is a U.S.-based peer-to-peer marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned fine jewelry. In partnership with the International Gemological Institute (IGI), GEMGEM facilitates secure resale transactions through a platform built on verification, transparency, and direct buyer-seller negotiation.References:Statista. (2023). Second-hand luxury jewelry market revenue worldwide 2014–2028.Statista. (2025). Luxury Jewelry – United States.

