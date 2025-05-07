Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security matters, economic engagement, and efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. Secretary Rubio commended the Saudi government for its efforts to help stabilize Syria, to stop the fighting in Sudan, continued engagement with Lebanon, and the issues in the Red Sea.

Secretary Rubio also discussed President Trump’s upcoming trip to the Kingdom and the importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.