Amazon To Invest More Than $4 Billion To Launch Infrastructure Region In Chile

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it plans to launch an Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure Region in Chile by the end of 2026. The new AWS South America (Chile) Region will give developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as financial services, retail, education, government, and nonprofit organizations, greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Chile. As part of its long-term commitment, Amazon is planning to invest more than $4 billion in Chile to support the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of its data centers in the country. For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/global-infrastructur .

“The AWS South America (Chile) Region will help serve the fast-growing demand for cloud services across Latin America and in Chile with secure, reliable, and efficient cloud infrastructure,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.“With the new AWS Region, organizations will have the ability to build with advanced AWS technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation. By investing in local talent, educational opportunities, and digital skills training, we're proud to contribute to Chile's economic growth and digital transformation for years to come.”

“AWS's infrastructure expansion in Chile is a clear example of the country's commitment to advanced technology and innovation, and to the work we've done to create an environment where technology companies can thrive, with the National Data Center Plan leading the way,” said Aisén Etcheverry Escudero, Chile's Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation.“This investment demonstrates clear confidence in our country and a commitment to technological development and innovation across the region.”



The AWS South America (Chile) Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, adding to the existing 114 Availability Zones across 36 AWS Regions globally.

With today's announcement, AWS has plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Chile, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

The AWS Region in Chile will be architected to be sovereign-by-design, just as the AWS Cloud has been since day one.

AWS offers the broadest and deepest portfolio of services, including analytics, compute, database, IoT, generative AI, machine learning, mobile services, storage, and other cloud technologies.

To support the growth in cloud adoption across Latin America, Amazon continues to invest in upskilling students, local developers and technical professionals, nontechnical professionals, and the next generation of IT leaders in Chile through offerings like AWS Academy , AWS Educate , and AWS Skill Builder . Since 2017, Amazon has trained more than two million people across Latin America on cloud skills, including more than 100,000 people in Chile.

As part of its commitment to contribute to the development of digital skills, AWS will hire and develop additional local personnel to operate and support the new AWS Region in Chile.

Organizations in Chile that choose AWS to run their workloads include AgroSuper, Andres Bello University, Banco de Chile, Banco Itaú, BancoEstado, BCI Mach, Cencosud, Coca-Cola Andina, Coopeuch, Copec, Data Observatory, Femsa Salud, LATAM Airlines, Salcobrand, Transbank, and more.

AWS Partners in Chile include Deloitte, Accenture, NTT, CloudHesive, SoftwareOne, Arkho, and more. For the full list of AWS Partners, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/partner .

Amazon is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and reaching net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040 as part of The Climate Pledge. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and became its first signatory in 2019. The AWS South America (Chile) Region will largely be air-cooled, and AWS estimates water will only be used in the cooling systems for about four percent of the year. At launch, the average amount of water being used will be less than the equivalent of the average water used in two Chilean households annually.

Amazon investment in Chile

The upcoming AWS South America (Chile) Region is the latest Amazon investment in Chile to provide customers with advanced and secure cloud technologies.



In 2019, AWS launched an Amazon CloudFront edge location in Chile. Amazon CloudFront is a highly secure and programmable content delivery network that accelerates the delivery of data, videos, applications, and APIs to users worldwide with low latency and high transfer speeds.

In 2021, AWS launched an AWS Ground Station antenna location in Punta Arenas. AWS Ground Station is a fully managed service that allows customers to control satellite communications, process satellite data and space workloads more frequently, and scale satellite operations globally.

In 2021, AWS launched AWS Outposts in Chile. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure to customer premises. By providing local access to AWS managed infrastructure, AWS Outposts enables customers to build and run applications on premises using the same programming interfaces as in AWS Regions for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

In 2023, AWS established an AWS Direct Connect location in Chile, allowing customers to establish private connectivity between AWS and their data center, office, or colocation environment. In 2023, AWS expanded its infrastructure footprint in Chile with the launch of an AWS Local Zones location in Santiago. AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, database, and other select services closer to large populations, industry, and IT centers, enabling customers to deliver applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to end users.

Secure, reliable, and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure

Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers' business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

AWS is constantly working on ways to increase the energy efficiency of its data centers-optimizing data center design, investing in purpose-built chips, and innovating with new cooling technologies. A report by Accenture , commissioned by AWS, estimates AWS infrastructure is up to 4.1 times more efficient than on-premises, and when workloads are optimized on AWS, the associated carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 99%. For more information about AWS sustainability efforts, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/sustainabilit .

The AWS South America (Chile) Region will enable customers with data residency preferences or requirements to store their content securely in Chile, enable customers to achieve even lower latency, and serve demand for cloud services across Latin America. Customers from startups to enterprises to government organizations and nonprofits will be able to use advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud provider to drive innovation, reduce costs, and accelerate transformation.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Chile, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazo .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink