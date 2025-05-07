Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses The Announcement Of Disney Theme Park Resort Project On Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the announcement of the Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, following a strategic partnership agreement between The Walt Disney Company and Miral.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that the development of this entertainment project in Abu Dhabi reflects the importance and global standing of both the United Arab Emirates and the emirate as a leading destination in the leisure tourism sector. His Highness also highlighted that the creative and cultural economy has become a key pillar in supporting economic diversification and enhancing GDP growth, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries.

During the project announcement, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Miral; His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince's Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, has reached an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to develop the new Disney Theme Park Resort on Yas Island waterfront, one of the world's premier entertainment destinations. Strategically located, Yas Island serves as a gateway connecting major tourism markets across the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia and Europe. This project will become Disney's seventh theme park destination worldwide, following its parks in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said:“Abu Dhabi stands as a unique model where authentic heritage meets a bold vision for the future, where we preserve our past while laying solid foundations for a promising tomorrow. The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination - an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for cultural and family tourism.”

The new resort will be fully developed and built by Miral. Disney will lead creative design, attraction development and operational oversight to provide a world-class guest experience. Upon completion, Miral will also operate this recreational destination, drawing on its extensive experience in developing and managing some of the leading family entertainment destinations on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with prominent American and European brands.

Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company said:“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Disney to bring its renowned storytelling to yet another region of the world with a completely new theme park experience that will be a cultural, entertainment and technological marvel.

“Abu Dhabi's position as an international crossroads, its embrace of global culture, and its ambitious vision for the future make it a perfect location for Disney to reach millions of new families and captivate guests for generations to come.”

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, said:“The concept for this resort will push the boundaries of theme park design, showcasing groundbreaking technology and visionary architecture, including a modern castle unlike anything we've ever created.

“This project, together with our ambitious expansion plans in Florida and California, will create thousands of new jobs in the US as we enter into a new era of expansion.”