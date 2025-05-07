Roof Coating (Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Polyurethane) Market Global Forecast To 2029 With PPG Industries, Sika, Sherwin-Williams, Akzonobel , And Nippon Paint Dominating
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$10.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Investments in Construction Activities Expansion of Housing Markets Rising Concerns Over Environmental Sustainability Focus on Energy Efficiency
Challenges
- Unpredictability of Raw Material Prices Compliance with Strict Environmental Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Roof Coatings from Emerging Markets Growing Focus on Retrofitting and Renovating
Case Studies
- Roof Refurbishment of Bitexco Financial Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Roof Waterproofing and Heat Regulation for Semi-Detached Home in Tanah Merah Besar Lane, Singapore Combating Urban Heat Islands with High-Performance Elastomeric Roof Coatings
Company Profiles
- Akzo Nobel N.V. The Sherwin-Williams Company Ppg Industries Inc. Rpm International Inc. Sika AG Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. H.B. Fuller Company Asian Paints Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Arkema Group Hempel A/S Siplast, Inc. Polyglass U.SA Inc. Gaf Inc. Gardner-Gibson, Inc. Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc. The Lubrizol Corporation Armor Coat Roof Coatings Duro-Last Inc. Karnak Corporation Johns Manville Saint-Gobain Weber Florida Paints Henry Company Icp Group Gaco
