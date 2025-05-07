Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Roof Coating (Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Polyurethane) Market Global Forecast To 2029 With PPG Industries, Sika, Sherwin-Williams, Akzonobel , And Nippon Paint Dominating


2025-05-07 09:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global roof coating market is set to expand from USD 8.72 billion in 2024 to USD 10.16 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. This growth is driven by increased demand for energy-efficient solutions and rising construction activities in developing regions. Bituminous coatings, valued for waterproofing and durability, are the second-largest segment by type, while low-sloped roofs dominate by roof type. Water-based coatings lead in solution technology due to their eco-friendly attributes. Europe holds the second-largest regional market share due to stringent eco-regulations. Key players like PPG Industries, Sika AG, and Sherwin-Williams are covered extensively in the market analysis.

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roof Coating Market by Coating Type (Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Polyurethane), Roof Type (Flat, Low-Sloped, Steep-Sloped, and Roof Types Others), Solution Technology (Water-Based, and Solvent-Based), End-Use Sector - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The roof coating market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 8.72 billion in 2024 to USD 10.16 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and significant construction activities in developing markets. The burgeoning renovation market further provides substantial opportunities for market growth.

Bituminous Coatings as a Key Market Segment

Bituminous roof coatings are poised to become the second-largest segment due to their superior waterproofing and durability qualities. Predominantly utilized on flat and low-sloped roofs across industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, the demand particularly increases with infrastructural advancements, especially in developing regions like India and Brazil. Additionally, their effectiveness in extreme temperatures is enhanced with modified variants, increasing their market appeal.

Significance of Low-Sloped Roofs

Low-sloped roofs remain a notable segment, offering practical and cost-effective solutions to common roofing problems such as leaks and water pooling. These roofs, typically used in industrial and commercial buildings, are also gaining traction in residential developments due to their ease of construction and maintenance affordability.

Dominance of Water-based Coatings

Water-based solutions emerge as the largest segment in solution technology within the roof coating market. Their eco-friendly nature and ease of application make them highly sought after. These coatings provide robust protection, excellent adhesion, flexibility, and UV resistance, enabling roofs to endure harsh weather conditions while prioritizing worker safety and environmental welfare.

Europe's Market Share and Trends

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share, driven by stringent building codes and rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials. The continent's diverse climate necessitates durable and weather-resistant roofing solutions, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK actively integrating cool roof coatings to promote energy conservation and sustainable architecture.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies shaping the roof coating market include PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan). This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of these industry players, their strategic market positioning, recent innovations, and the competitive landscape.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Key market drivers (e.g., rising investments in construction activities), restraints (e.g., high cost of advanced coatings), opportunities (e.g., increasing demand in emerging markets), and challenges (e.g., unpredictability of raw material prices).
  • Product Development/Innovation: Insights on cutting-edge technologies, R&D endeavors, and new product launches.
  • Market Development: Identification of high-growth regions and markets.
  • Market Diversification: Analysis of new product/service opportunities, geographical expansions, and investment trends.
  • Competitive Assessment: Evaluations of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings by leading entities such as PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V., and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 282
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.16 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Investments in Construction Activities
  • Expansion of Housing Markets
  • Rising Concerns Over Environmental Sustainability
  • Focus on Energy Efficiency

Challenges

  • Unpredictability of Raw Material Prices
  • Compliance with Strict Environmental Regulations

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Roof Coatings from Emerging Markets
  • Growing Focus on Retrofitting and Renovating

Case Studies

  • Roof Refurbishment of Bitexco Financial Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Roof Waterproofing and Heat Regulation for Semi-Detached Home in Tanah Merah Besar Lane, Singapore
  • Combating Urban Heat Islands with High-Performance Elastomeric Roof Coatings

Industry Trends

  • Market Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Company Profiles

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Ppg Industries Inc.
  • Rpm International Inc.
  • Sika AG
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Asian Paints
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
  • Arkema Group
  • Hempel A/S
  • Siplast, Inc.
  • Polyglass U.SA Inc.
  • Gaf Inc.
  • Gardner-Gibson, Inc.
  • Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Armor Coat Roof Coatings
  • Duro-Last Inc.
  • Karnak Corporation
  • Johns Manville
  • Saint-Gobain Weber
  • Florida Paints
  • Henry Company
  • Icp Group
  • Gaco

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Roof Coating Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN07052025004107003653ID1109518869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search