Scattered Clouds And Misty Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA/The Peninsula

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be partly cloudy and turn cold by night, becoming hazy to misty in some areas by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore conditions will see scattered clouds, the report added.

Inshore wind will be northwesterly at 05 to 15 knots, while offshore it will be northwesterly at 05 to 15 knots, gusting to 20 knots at times.

Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at times, and offshore from 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will range between 4 to 9 kilometres, dropping to 3 kilometres or less in some areas by late night. Offshore, it will range from 5 to 9 kilometres.