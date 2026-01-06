Switzerland Orders Freezing Of Maduro Assets





The Swiss government has decided to freeze Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's suspected assets in Switzerland with immediate effect. It had previously sent a cautious warning to Washington. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 10:13

Switzerland reacted quickly: after Maduro was arrested by US intervention forces in Caracas on Saturday and brought to the United States, it called for de-escalation, moderation and compliance with international law on the same day. It recalled the ban on the use of force and the principle of respect for territorial integrity.

Following these cautiously critical tones towards Washington, the government decided on Monday to freeze the suspected assets of Maduro and other people associated with him in Switzerland as a precautionary measure to prevent an outflow of capital.

The government points out that no member of the current Venezuelan government is affected by this measure, which is taken in accordance with the Federal Act on the Freezing and the Restitution of Illicit Assets held by Foreign Politically Exposed Persons.

Legality is irrelevant

In a statement, the Swiss government explained that the reasons for Maduro's loss of power are not decisive for ordering a freeze under the aforementioned law. This means that it is not decisive whether Maduro's removal was legal or contrary to international law.

The decisive factor is that the loss of power has occurred and there is now the possibility that the state of origin can initiate legal assistance proceedings in relation to illegally acquired assets.

The freezing opens the way for this. Should it be proven in subsequent court proceedings that the funds are of illicit origin, Switzerland will ensure that they are returned in favour of the Venezuelan people, the Swiss government explained. The ordinance is valid for four years until further notice.

Multilateralism put to the test

The freezing of the accounts is a preventive measure and, in the government's view, is independent of Switzerland's foreign policy role. This focuses on efforts to achieve peace, the defence of international law and good offices, which it has repeatedly offered to all parties involved in the case of Venezuela.

In addition, as an active member of multilateral organisations, Switzerland strives to ensure coherence in the application of international norms, particularly in its role as Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this year, the world's largest regional security organisation, of which the United States is also a member.

The military operation carried out by the US in the early hours of January 3, during which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were arrested, has left many unanswered questions. According to various experts, Washington's stance, like that of Moscow, is hampering the work of multilateral institutions such as the OSCE.

