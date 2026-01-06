EUR/USD Forex Signal 06.01: Doji, Ascending Triangle Points
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800.
S&P Global will then publish the latest services PMI figures from Europe and the United States. While all these numbers are important, the most crucial ones will be on the US labor market, which will start coming out tomorrow. ADP will publish its estimate of private sector payrolls, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release its report on Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few days. It has retreated from a high of 1.1805 on December 24 to the current 1.1722.The pair has formed a doji candlestick pattern, which is made up of a long lower shadow and a slim body. A doji is a common bullish reversal sign. It has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages.The EUR/USD pair has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a common bullish continuation sign. Therefore, the most likely forecast is where it continues rising as bulls target the initial resistance at 1.1805. A move above that level will point to more gains to last year's high of 1.1915.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
