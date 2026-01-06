Minnesota, Wisconsin Schools Delay Or Close On January 6 After Overnight Freezing Rain Leaves Slick Roads

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin delayed or cancelled classes on Tuesday as overnight rain and freezing conditions made roads slick.

In Minnesota, schools in Stillwater, St. Cloud and White Bear Lake announced two-hour delays. In Wisconsin, Hudson and River Falls also delayed classes, while the St. Croix Falls School District cancelled classes for the day.

Weather conditions

Early morning rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow created slushy and slippery conditions across much of central and southern Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin. Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark in the Twin Cities, increasing the risk of icy roads.

Rain was expected to continue until about 7 a.m., with pockets of freezing rain possible. Dense fog also reduced visibility in several areas.

Road conditions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reported scattered icy road conditions statewide. In the Twin Cities, overnight rain combined with snow-blocked storm drains led to ponding on streets early Tuesday.

MnDOT data showed a mix of:

-Normal pavement, including wet roads and icy bridge decks

-Partially covered pavement, with ice, slush or snow affecting up to 50% of roadways

-Completely covered pavement, where snow, sleet or standing water obscured markings and created hazardous travel conditions

In some areas, visibility dropped to half a mile or less, prompting warnings to reduce driving speeds.

What's next

Precipitation is expected to taper off Tuesday morning, but temperatures will drop below freezing late Tuesday into early Wednesday, raising concerns that slush left on roads and sidewalks could refreeze and turn icy for the Wednesday morning commute.

Travel advisory

MnDOT strongly urged travelers to check conditions before heading out, using resources such as 511, weather apps, radio and television updates.