Webinar: What 2026 Means For Clean Energy And Utilities

2026-01-06 02:13:27
Join ING's analysts for a look at the trends that will shape the energy markets in 2026. We'll hear from:

Gerben Hieminga - Senior Sector Economist, Energy

Maureen Schuller - Head of Financial Sector Strategy

Coco Zhang - ESG Research Analyst

Hosted by Rebecca Byrne, Deputy Global Head, Editorial

Details

Date: Monday, 2 February

Time: 1500 GMT/1600 CET/1000 ET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Sign up her.

ING

