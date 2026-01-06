Inside Geneva: Looking Back At 2025 And Ahead To 2026

MENAFN - Swissinfo) This week on Inside Geneva, we discuss the key stories of 2025 that we know will continue to make the news in 2026. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.

More from this aut



Inside Geneva

“The top story of 2025 has been the cuts to the humanitarian aid sector. We knew that, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, cuts were likely, but we did not expect them to be so brutal,” says Swissinfo journalist Dorian Burkhalter.

“I wanted to talk about Gaza, which has been one of the main issues I've been writing about for the past two years. It has been, in the words of many humanitarians, the most horrific humanitarian crisis they have seen in their careers,” adds Reuters journalist Emma Farge.

“My story of 2025 is climate change. The village of Blatten was completely wiped off the map by a combination of a weak glacier and an unstable mountainside,” says Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes.

“Ukraine. Peace talks have taken place here in Geneva quite recently. All the talk of peace has eclipsed the humanitarian toll of the conflict: the large numbers of Ukrainians hunted down by drones,” says Nick Cumming-Bruce, contributor for The New York Times.

What do you think will be the key challenges for 2026? Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.

Find out more about the 'Inside Geneva' podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

Read more