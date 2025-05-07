Video: Pre-Owned Boat Show Continues At Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first day of the Mina Pre-Owned Boat Show at Old Doha Port welcomed a vibrant crowd of marine enthusiasts, curious visitors, and eager buyers - marking a successful launch for Qatar's first marine resale event.

The event showcased a wide range of jet skis, fishing boats, speed boats, and traditional dhows, with up to 70 marine vessels at the Mina Corniche.

The show runs daily until May 7, from 5pm to 9pm.

