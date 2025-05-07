403
Moscow says Sumy attack targeted meeting of Ukrainian commanders
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday targeted a meeting of Ukrainian military commanders. The attack, carried out with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, resulted in the deaths of over 60 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the ministry's statement on Monday. Despite efforts by Ukraine's military to counteract with electronic warfare and foreign-made air defense systems, the strike successfully hit its target.
The ministry explained that the strike aimed at a gathering of the command staff of the Seversk operational-tactical group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It also accused the Ukrainian government of using civilians as human shields by hosting military events in densely populated areas. However, local authorities in Sumy reported that over 20 civilians were killed and more than 80 wounded in the attack.
Sumy, a frontline regional capital with a population of over 250,000, is located just 15 miles from Russia's border and has become a key point of retreat for Ukrainian forces following their failed incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.
Following the attack, Konotop mayor Artyom Semenikhin, a member of the Svoboda party, blamed the head of Sumy’s military administration for the incident, claiming he had organized an award ceremony for the troops in close proximity to the front line despite being warned against it. He also predicted that the official, Artyukh, would face prosecution for his actions.
Ukrainian lawmaker Mariana Bezuglaya, a former member of President Zelensky’s party, suggested that the Russians may have had prior knowledge of the gathering in Sumy and urged the military to avoid holding such ceremonies in civilian areas. Former legislator Igor Mosiychuk also called for the arrest of military officials involved in organizing the event, which he claimed included both soldiers and civilians, including children.
