Zilia Closes Bridge Round With Participation From Existing And New Investors Including Linearis Ventures

QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Zilia Inc. (''Zilia''), a medical technology company pioneering the use of the eye as a window into systemic health, announced today the successful closing of a bridge financing round. It included the participation from new investors such as Linearis Ventures, alongside reinvestment from current shareholders, reaffirming strong support for the company's groundbreaking oculomics platform and its upcoming institutional financing round.

This strategic funding milestone comes as Zilia prepares to scale commercialization of its flagship technology, the Zilia OcularTM, a non-invasive device measuring biomarkers in the eye-starting with ocular oximetry. By combining imaging, spectroscopy, and artificial intelligence (AI), Zilia's platform aims to provide clinicians and researchers with real-time access to critical insights into both ocular and systemic health. "This bridge round represents more than just a financial milestone-it reflects the growing recognition of oculomics as a new frontier in precision diagnostics. We are thrilled to welcome Linearis Ventures on board and grateful for the continued confidence of our existing investors as we transition into our next phase of growth," said Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, OD, CEO and co-founder of Zilia.

The round accelerates Zilia's momentum following important regulatory milestones, clinical validation studies, and gaining new strategic partnerships. The company is advancing toward an FDA clearance for ocular oximetry, complementing an initial FDA 510(k) clearance received in 2023 for its Zilia Ocular FCTM retinal camera. It is also preparing for a major institutional raise later this year to support its clinical commercialization roadmap and expansion into cardiology and neurology.

"Linearis Ventures is excited to leverage its AI and multi-omics expertise to support Zilia's growth, accelerating its trailblazing innovation and advancing ophthalmic biomarkers to provide critical insights into a broad spectrum of health conditions," said Alexandre Le Bouthillier, PhD, General Partner of Linearis Ventures. Linearis will also be a strategic advisor on AI development, contributing its deep expertise to help shape Zilia's long-term strategy and technology roadmap.

"We are delighted with the synergy created between two organizations supported by Quebec City's Vision Entrepreneuriale Québec 2026, powered by the Fonds de la région de la Capitale-Nationale. The support we are providing to the life sciences sector is fully aligned with our economic development strategy for the urban area. Congratulations to Zilia and Linearis for this remarkable achievement," said Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City.

Zilia is a medical technology company developing a groundbreaking platform to non-invasively measure biomarkers in the eye, with an initial focus on ocular oximetry. By integrating advanced photonics and artificial intelligence, Zilia's technology is intended to leverage the eye's optical properties and direct connections to the vascular system and the brain, capturing critical information on ocular and overall health.

Linearis Ventures, through its tandem Ventures Fund and laboratory, pioneers and supports discoveries to prevent, detect, and treat metabolic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, through direct investment in innovative AI and life science companies.

