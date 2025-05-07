Diamond Consultants Activates Leadership Succession Plan, Naming Louis Diamond CEO & Jason Diamond President

Founder Mindy Diamond Will Transition to Chairman of the Board and Continue to Actively Provide Strategic Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Consultants (or "the firm"), the wealth management industry's leading financial advisor recruiting, consulting and executive search firm, today announced it has set in motion its leadership succession plan, with Louis Diamond becoming CEO and Jason Diamond President. As part of the plan, Mindy Diamond will become Chairman of the Board while Howard Diamond will remain in his role as COO.

The new leadership structure marks the culmination of a carefully considered and intentional plan developed over several years. It is designed to ensure the continued strength and stability of Diamond Consultants, further empower the next generation of leadership and allow the firm to leverage Ms. Diamond's expert insights and strategic counsel in her role as Board Chair.

"As Diamond Consultants embarks on its next chapter, I'm delighted and proud to execute this part of our leadership succession plan," said Ms. Diamond. "Our staff and clients across the wealth management industry will benefit enormously from the leadership, vision and counsel that Louis and Jason bring to these new positions. While I believe now is the time for me to transition from having day-to-day responsibilities at the firm, its future is incredibly bright in their capable hands, and I am looking forward to making important strategic decisions as we always have – in partnership with one another."

In her new role, Ms. Diamond will provide active strategic guidance and collaborate closely with Louis, Jason and Howard Diamond as they execute their day-to-day responsibilities. This leadership structure will reinforce the strength of Diamond Consultants' business and further cement it as the recognized recruiting leader in the wealth management space. In addition to their expanded management roles, Louis and Jason will continue to counsel elite advisors, as well as guide their team of consultants.

Notably, in this role, she will still work with select advisor teams and offer thought leadership, including via The Diamond Podcast for Financial Advisors . Since its launch seven years ago, the medium has become the go-to resource for financial advisors considering change, logging over 1 million downloads.

Industry Trailblazer Revolutionized Advisor Recruiting Model

Ms. Diamond founded Diamond Consultants in 1998. She quickly emerged as a trailblazer, revolutionizing the advisor recruiting industry, developing a consultative, advice-driven model for the business.

During the last decade, the firm has transitioned over $350 billion in assets under management. Also, over 25% of all $1 billion transitioning advisors in a given year have historically been clients.

Diamond Consultants has a deep network of connections encompassing hundreds of firms, allowing it to find the best partners for the industry's most elite and successful advisors. Its proprietary process considers a variety of criteria to allow each one to make the best strategic decision for themselves, their business and their clients, mindful that a wrong move could have massive ramifications.

The Next Generation to Build on Established Legacy and Dedication to Excellence

Incoming CEO Louis Diamond has been with the firm for over a decade, serving as President since 2021. In that role, he managed day-to-day operations of the business, taking steps to professionalize some of its internal processes and expand capabilities to benefit clients.

He was also instrumental in building out the firm's latest service offering, Diamond Consultants Executive Search Partners, which launched earlier this year. The service leverages its expansive network of relationships and deep industry knowledge to help firms close the human capital gaps in their business that prevent them from realizing further growth.

Louis Diamond began his career in financial services by working in various wealth management support roles with Morgan Stanley and UBS. He was also a consultant with Ernst & Young.

Over the years, he has established himself as an industry thought leader, contributing articles to a wide variety of financial services-focused media outlets and co-hosting The Diamond Podcast for Financial Advisors .

Jason Diamond joined the firm four years ago and was previously Executive Vice President, Senior Consultant. He will formally assume the role of President, managing client relationships and the internal staff. He will also continue to lead the firm's thought leadership efforts, which includes authoring and overseeing the development of its annual Diamond Consultants Advisor Transition Report .

Before joining Diamond Consultants, he spent time with Merrill Lynch's Capital Markets Group. More recently, he was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley, serving on the structured investments and solutions desk, where he worked to align ultra-high-net-worth investors with derivatives contracts. His time working for two of Wall Street's biggest firms provided him with invaluable experience, offering a window into the needs of advisors and their end clients.

"Mindy has built an extraordinary reputation within financial services over the years by not only making Diamond Consultants the premiere consultancy in the space but also as an indispensable thought leader who has inspired thousands, including me," Louis Diamond said. "Jason and I are humbled by the trust she has placed in us, excited to build upon her recruiting legacy and eager to deepen the relationships the two of us have already established with the industry's most sophisticated and elite financial advisors."

Ms. Diamond concluded, "After having spent the better part of the last three decades pouring my heart and soul into this enterprise, it's time for the next generation of leadership to take over. Louis and Jason have been training for these roles for most of their lives, with each having demonstrated over the years that they will continue Diamond Consultants' long-established legacy of service and excellence. I'm excited to watch them take our business to new heights."

About Diamond Consultants:

Industry-leading recruiters, consultants, and transition experts who meet advisors where they are and get them where they want to go. We want every elite advisor to find the right place for their business and clients to thrive, whether at a wirehouse, regional, boutique, or as an independent business owner.

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group LLC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Consultants

