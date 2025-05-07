403
‘Racial laws’ compels investors out of S-Africa
(MENAFN) Helen Zille, the federal chairperson of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), has stated that government policies, particularly the Employment Equity Act, are driving investors away from the country. According to Zille, investors have cited high unemployment and the government's "failed" policies as reasons for their decision to withdraw investments, with issues such as electricity uncertainty and racial laws being the primary factors mentioned.
Zille made these remarks ahead of the DA's court challenge against the Employment Equity Act, which the party will contest in the Pretoria High Court. The DA argues that the Act undermines equal access to jobs and stifles economic growth, claiming that jobs are generated by companies investing in the country. The party believes that the Employment Equity Amendment Act’s strict labor policies will further deter investment and increase unemployment.
Zille criticized the "discriminatory" nature of the Act, saying it intensifies a regime that has failed to empower marginalized groups economically. She pointed out that companies and investors have consistently named these "social engineering" laws as obstacles to growth. The DA advocates for a redress system that would foster economic growth, create jobs, and improve education and training opportunities, rather than focusing on policies that reduce people to statistics and overlook their talent and efforts.
Section 15(a) of the Act focuses on affirmative action measures to ensure that designated groups are represented in all occupational levels of the workforce, but the DA contends that the approach neglects individual merit.
