403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN strongly advices India, Pakistan to display ‘maximum restraint’
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions into a "military confrontation" that could spiral out of control. His comments came ahead of a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Monday, which was convened at Pakistan's request to discuss the situation in South Asia.
Guterres urged both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and de-escalate, emphasizing that it was crucial to step back from the brink of conflict. The meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, did not result in an official statement from the Security Council.
According to Indian news agency ANI, UNSC members raised challenging questions to Pakistan concerning the April terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The members reportedly rejected Pakistan's claims of a "false flag" operation and questioned whether Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terror group with alleged links to Pakistan, was involved.
Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar, stated that his country voiced concerns over India’s actions, particularly regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water-sharing between the two nations. Iftikhar criticized the move as a breach of international law.
While Pakistan denied its involvement in the Kashmir attack, it reiterated its commitment to cooperating with an international, independent investigation. In the aftermath of the attack, India and Pakistan have exchanged fire for 12 days, with India accusing Pakistan of violating a 2021 ceasefire agreement by engaging in unprovoked small-arms fire along the Line of Control, the de facto border in Kashmir.
Guterres urged both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and de-escalate, emphasizing that it was crucial to step back from the brink of conflict. The meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, did not result in an official statement from the Security Council.
According to Indian news agency ANI, UNSC members raised challenging questions to Pakistan concerning the April terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The members reportedly rejected Pakistan's claims of a "false flag" operation and questioned whether Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terror group with alleged links to Pakistan, was involved.
Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar, stated that his country voiced concerns over India’s actions, particularly regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water-sharing between the two nations. Iftikhar criticized the move as a breach of international law.
While Pakistan denied its involvement in the Kashmir attack, it reiterated its commitment to cooperating with an international, independent investigation. In the aftermath of the attack, India and Pakistan have exchanged fire for 12 days, with India accusing Pakistan of violating a 2021 ceasefire agreement by engaging in unprovoked small-arms fire along the Line of Control, the de facto border in Kashmir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment