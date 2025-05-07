Trump Tariffs Put China On A Deflationary Razor's Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent should be careful what he wishes for when he demands that the International Monetary Fund be a“brutal truth teller” on China.

At a business conference on Monday (May 5), Bessent urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to“call out countries” that“have pursued globally distortive policies and opaque currency practices for many decades.”

Though Bessent was referring to China, hypocrisy abounds as his boss, Donald Trump, pursues the most“globally distortive policies” Asia has ever seen from Washington.

And as Bessent's Treasury team mulls, on Trump's behalf, how to execute“opaque currency practices” that have put developing nations in a whirl. These include a possible dollar devaluation and threatening to fire the head of the US Federal Reserve.

But posterity may show that Trump's most distortive policy of all is making Chinese deflation great again, to the detriment of global prosperity.

For two straight months now, Chinese consumer prices have been in the red. They've dropped 0.1% and 0.7% year on year in February and March, respectively.

More ominous, though, is that the producer price index is now down for 29 straight months. In March, wholesale prices fell 2.5%, the deepest decline in four months.

Risks are rising that China faces a“worse-than-expected demand shock” as the“economy is set to face two major drags simultaneously,” says Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Those drags include China's property sector troubles coupled with cartoonishly large US tariffs , currently set at 145%. As these two headwinds collide, Asia's biggest economy could indeed be in for a shock.

Trump's tariffs aim to torpedo China's export engine by erasing US demand for Chinese goods. As factories go quiet and container ships get anchored in the ports off Shanghai, Shenzhen, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, tens of millions of mainlanders will be furloughed or fired. Nor will they be receiving steady pay to spend in the Chinese economy in the months ahead.

Last month, Goldman Sachs estimated that as many as 20 million workers in China are employed by US-bound export businesses. And then there are the negative knock-on effects of unemployed factory hands. Eateries, transport operators and shopping districts that rely on workers who won't be working could go quiet, too.

What deserves more attention with regard to mainland consumer sentiment is how the plunge in shipments from China will result in“significant layoffs” in trucking, logistics, retail and other key sectors, says Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics, notes that as China“is coming under pressure as external demand cools,” efforts by Xi Jinping's government to pump money into the economy seem“unlikely to fully offset the drag.” Capital Economics thinks China's economy will grow by only 3.5% this year, well below the government's 5% target.