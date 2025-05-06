Txtcart’S Eerily Human-Like SMS Technology Slashes Customer Service Costs By 97%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TxtCart dramatically reduces customer support expenses while boosting cart recovery and conversions for Shopify brands.

Austin, TX , May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TxtCart, a pioneering SMS marketing platform, is revolutionizing customer engagement for Shopify merchants through AI-powered conversational messaging. By replacing human agents with advanced automation, the best SMS app for Shopify enables merchants to slash support expenses by 32 times, reducing costs to mere cents while offering round-the-clock cart recovery and real-time customer interactions.

Unlike competitors using a hybrid of automation and human agents, TxtCart's advanced AI autonomously manages full conversations, responding to customer inquiries with natural, real-time accuracy.

“We're not just automating responses-we're delivering high-conversion, human-like dialogue at scale,” said a company spokesperson.“This isn't just customer service, it's intelligent selling in motion.”







TxtCart supercharges Shopify marketing with an all-in-one SMS command center, fueling hyper-targeted segmentation, AI-driven message creation, and behavior-based scheduling that strikes while interest is at its highest. Automation triggers fire like clockwork, while revenue analytics unlock what's working. Merchants looking to reduce cart abandonment reclaim lost revenue through pinpointed, high-converting recovery flows that re-engage customers exactly when it matters most.

Ranked among the best Shopify SMS apps , TxtCart is driving major wins for Shopify brands across the board. Joyride Harness generated over $1.84 million in revenue, with a 12.4x return on investment, driven by more than 2.8 million AI-powered conversations. Organic Grow Hair recovers $25,000 in lost sales every month and has hit $1.24 million in total revenue with a 16.9x ROI. Haute Home LA made $15,000 in just five days and recovered 32% of checkouts, racking up $40,695 in a single month. CROSSNET added $453,185 in sales over eight months by bringing back over 3,000 abandoned orders.

Customer feedback highlights the platform's value.

“Honestly like a money printer,” said Gamenetics, which added $8,500 in 45 days from a small subscriber list.

Simply Inked shared,“Incredibly easy to set up and get started... I started seeing results instantly.”

LunivA brought in over $10,000 in its first month, while Dreamwrap Sleep reported a 400% ROI within two weeks.

“It's like having a dedicated sales team sending personalized messages,” said 1THRIVE.

For a closer look at how these brands are winning with TxtCart and to witness the AI in action, interested clients can explore dynamic customer success stories and product walkthroughs on TxtCart's YouTube channel .

With flexible, performance-based pricing, a 10x ROI guarantee for qualifying stores, and no contracts or minimums, TxtCart stands out as one of the best dropshipping apps and best Shopify apps available today. It is a solution purpose-built for brands that want to grow smarter without growing overhead.

To learn how TxtCart is helping Shopify merchants slash support costs, recover lost sales, and scale with AI-powered SMS, visit .

About TxtCart

TxtCart is revolutionizing eCommerce communication by helping Shopify brands turn everyday text messages into high-converting, personalized conversations at scale. Based in Austin, TX, and trusted by merchants worldwide, TxtCart combines behavioral insights, automated messaging, and real-time support to recover carts, boost sales, and provide 24/7 customer service. It's more than just SMS marketing-it's a smarter way to sell and grow.

