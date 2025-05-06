Limoverse Gains 68% After Strategic Launch Of MAIA, Its AI-Driven Health Companion

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Limoverse, the leading Web3-powered health and wellness ecosystem, is riding a strong wave of momentum. With a 47% price increase in just seven days and nearly 70% growth over the past month, the $LIMO token is making its mark - fueled by strategic product rollouts, rising adoption, and the global launch of MAIA, the AI health agent that's already shifting how people engage with their wellness.

Precision Wellness Goes Mainstream: MAIA's Public Debut

At the center of this surge is MAIA - Limoverse's AI-powered health agent designed to interpret blood and genetic data into personalized, actionable insights. After a month in early access, MAIA launched for public on April 30, allowing anyone to experience its advanced capabilities for the first time. For users, it brings health optimization down to earth - translating complex bio-reports into simple, human conversations.

“MAIA makes precision wellness as simple as chatting with a friend - and it's already transforming user engagement,” said Dr. Sajeev Nair, Founder of Limoverse.

Token Utility Strengthens as Ecosystem Expands

With MAIA now available and the Limoverse SuperApp ecosystem gaining traction, the $LIMO token is evolving into a true utility asset. It unlocks premium features, advanced biomarker tracking, and a growing suite of AI-driven tools within the Limoverse platform. The user journey is no longer passive - it's interactive, rewarding, and driven by meaningful, daily health inputs.

“Our community doesn't just trade the token - they run, lift, meditate, and share biomarkers every day. That real-world utility is finally being priced in,” said Mohit Ahuja, Chief Strategy Officer.

Three‐Month Scorecard: February to April 2025

Limoverse's growth over the past quarter highlights the power of consistent execution and strategic focus. Below are some of the key milestones achieved between February and April 2025:



200k+ SuperApp downloads - Fastest quarter-to-quarter growth to date

86M $LIMO burned - Sustained deflation via Move-to-Earn

7 new CEX listings - Global liquidity expansion

Global Community Meet (Apr 29) - MAIA demo + roadmap unveiled Crypto Debit Card beta announced - Health-driven crypto spending now a reality



Community-Driven Growth and Consistent Execution

Beyond tech, what sets Limoverse apart is the consistency in communication and commitment to its user base. Regular product updates, live events, and transparent dialogue have built trust across global users. As the platform evolves, the people who fuel it remain front and center - actively contributing to both product feedback and ecosystem growth.

Roadmap: What's Next

With the recent wins laying a solid foundation, Limoverse is gearing up for its next chapter of growth:



iOS SuperApp Launch (Q2) - Includes face-scan vitals, AI fitness coach, and in-app $LIMO top-ups

Regional Expansion - Targeting 25k paid subscribers across North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa

Token Utility Expansion - Introducing subscription bundles, debit card rewards, and partner integrations MAIA v2 Rollout - Enhanced wearable sync, multilingual voice support, and longevity-focused intelligence



A Future That's Already in Motion

The surge in $LIMO isn't just market noise - it reflects a project hitting its stride. With AI-driven health tools, real-world token utility, and a community-first approach, Limoverse is delivering on the promise of personalized, decentralized wellness. The past month was just the beginning. The next phase is about scaling that vision to every corner of the globe.

Official Website:

X:

Telegram: