German Parliament Elects Friedrich Merz As New Chancellor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 6 (KUNA) -- The German parliament (Bundestag) elected conservative Friedrich Merz as Germany's new chancellor on Tuesday in a second round, after failing to secure the necessary majority in the first round.
Bundestag President Julia Klockner announced that Merz received 325 votes in the second round, meaning he received nine more votes than necessary.
Immediately after his victory, Merz headed to Bellevue Palace, where he met with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who presented him with the official documents necessary to assume the position, succeeding Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. (end)
