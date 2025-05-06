LANG REALTY EARNS TOP HONORS IN REALTRENDS 2025 RANKINGS

#1 in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County Among Independent Brokerages

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty is proud to announce a series of prestigious recognitions from the 2025 RealTrends rankings, which honor the top-performing real estate brokerages in the country. The firm has been acknowledged for both local leadership and national excellence, reinforcing its position as a trusted, independently owned brokerage delivering superior results throughout South Florida.

“These milestones are a direct reflection of the hustle, heart, and high standards of our entire Lang Realty team,” said Scott Agran, President.“We are deeply honored by this recognition, and more committed than ever to serving our clients with excellence, integrity, and local expertise.”

Locally, Lang Realty earned top accolades for both transaction volume and transaction sides, achieving:

.#1 in Boca Raton among private independent brokerages (volume and sides)

.#1 in Palm Beach County among private independent brokerages (volume and sides)

.#3 in Palm Beach County overall among all brokerage types for total sides

On a national level, Lang Realty was honored with multiple distinctions in the RealTrends 500, including:

.Named a RealTrends Verified Best Brokerage

.Ranked among the largest private independent brokerages in the country

.Recognized in the Top 500 brokerages in the U.S. by closed transaction sides

.Recognized in the Top 500 brokerages in the U.S. by total volume

.Proudly inducted into the prestigious RealTrends Billionaires Club

Lang Realty's performance rankings are based on independently verified transaction data submitted to and published by RealTrends Verified, the industry's leading source for residential real estate performance data and rankings. The data reflects closed residential transactions for the 2024 calendar year, as submitted by participating brokerages and agents and verified by RealTrends. Local market rankings were derived from this national data set by isolating performance within our specific geographic area.

For more than three decades, Lang Realty has been a leader in the South Florida real estate market, known for its personalized approach, cutting-edge marketing, and unwavering commitment to clients and community.

About Lang Realty:

Lang Realty is a premier independent real estate brokerage serving South Florida's luxury, waterfront, and residential communities. With a team of expert agents and a commitment to excellence, Lang Realty continues to set the standard for success in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

