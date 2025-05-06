403
Xi Jinping Supports Stronger China, EU Ties
(MENAFN) China’s Leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday emphasized the importance of fostering “healthy and stable” relations with the European Union, as tensions with the United States escalate due to ongoing trade tariffs.
Speaking during a significant diplomatic moment, Xi pointed out that the global landscape is experiencing a profound transformation, and humanity once again finds itself at a pivotal junction.
He stated that a “healthy and stable” partnership between China and the EU would not only bring shared prosperity but also provide inspiration to the international community.
Xi underlined that he places great “importance” on nurturing the relationship with the EU.
These remarks were delivered during a formal interaction with EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The meeting was held in honor of the 50-year milestone in China-EU diplomatic engagement, as reported by Chinese state media outlets.
In his address, Xi conveyed his willingness to “deepen strategic communication” with the EU, aiming to “enhance mutual understanding and trust,” strengthen the foundation of their collaborative status, promote reciprocal openness, effectively manage “frictions and differences,” and work toward a more promising future for bilateral ties.
The Chinese capital is anticipated to host a high-level summit involving EU leaders in the second half of July. This event is expected to further reinforce diplomatic channels between both sides.
Xi’s focus on European relations occurs as Beijing navigates a bitter trade conflict with the United States.
The dispute began under Leader Donald Trump’s administration, with Washington slapping a 245 percent duty on Chinese goods.
In response, Beijing retaliated with its own set of tariffs, levying a 125 percent tax on American imports.
