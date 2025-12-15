RTA Introduces Gold, Code-9 Front Plates For Delivery Motorcycles

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the introduction of an additional front plate for motorcycles and e-bikes used in corporate delivery services, which previously carried only a rear plate.

The new front and rear plates will feature a gold background with black lettering and carry the code (9).

The requirement takes effect at the end of December and will be applied gradually upon licence renewal. It does not apply to non-commercial (individual) motorcycles.

According to Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, the decision is limited to motorcycles used for parcel, message, and document delivery; order management; and delivery services managed through digital platforms and smart applications, as well as motorcycle and e-bike rentals operating in those activities.

Mahboob explained that the move comes in response to the rapid growth of the delivery sector in recent years, both in demand and in the number of motorcycles on Dubai's roads.

He added that the new regulation aims to enhance road safety, improve delivery operations, and strengthen traffic discipline, supporting RTA's top priority of safeguarding road users.

The introduction of this regulation for delivery motorcycles forms part of a package of joint solutions and initiatives between RTA and Dubai Police General HQ.

In coordination with Dubai Police, RTA had previously announced a decision regulating the movement of delivery motorcycles on Dubai's high-speed lanes. Under this decision, delivery riders are prohibited from using the two fast lanes on roads with five lanes or more and from using the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On roads with two lanes or fewer, delivery riders may use all lanes without restriction.