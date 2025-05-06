Leading Healthcare Executive Examines How AI, Big Tech, And Retail Medicine Are Reshaping The Industry

Marschall Runge, MD, PhD releases "The Great Healthcare Disruption" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "The Great Healthcare Disruption: Big Tech, Bold Policy, and the Future of American Medicine" by Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "The Great Healthcare Disruption," Dr. Runge explores the forces changing medicine, from artificial intelligence and telehealth to Big Tech's growing role in patient care.As a physician-scientist and leader in academic medicine, Dr. Runge presents a frontline perspective on the challenges and opportunities created by healthcare's rapid evolution. He examines the rise of retail medicine, the promise of personalized gene therapies, the impact of AI-driven diagnostics, and the revolutionary new treatments addressing obesity, behavioral health, and chronic disease.More than a survey of emerging technologies, "The Great Healthcare Disruption" seeks to ensure that innovation leads to more accessible, equitable, and effective care. Dr. Runge discusses how policymakers, providers, and patients can manage these changes to create a healthcare system that works for everyone.“With 'The Great Healthcare Disruption,' I want to encourage conversations about the future of medicine and healthcare,” said Runge.“I want to engage you in critical thinking about the impact and quality of the care that can result from disruptive transformations examined in this book. I want to initiate a new understanding of what's possible, inspiring innovative solutions to the biggest challenges facing the healthcare industry.”This book is essential reading for healthcare professionals and consumers alike. It provides a comprehensive look at the most significant medical transformations of our time.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDr. Marschall Runge serves as executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan, dean of the medical school, and CEO of Michigan Medicine. With advanced degrees from Vanderbilt and Johns Hopkins, and specialized training at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital, he has spent his career driving healthcare innovation and transforming medical education. His insights draw from decades of experience as both a practicing cardiologist and a healthcare executive.Dr. Runge has authored numerous medical books and the novel, Coded to Kill , a techno-medical thriller about the rising risks associated with electronic medical records and artificial intelligence.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

