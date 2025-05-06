Electric Taps Market And Companies Analysis Report 2025: A $1.15 Trillion Industry By 2030 Led By Lixil Corp., Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), And Fortune Brands Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Taps Market: Analysis by Product Type, Mounting Type, By End User, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" report has been added tooffering.

The global electric taps market value in 2024 stood at US$627.72 million, and is projected to reach US$1.15 trillion by 2030. Market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.62%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The global electric taps market is driven by several key factors, including the growing demand for hygienic, touchless solutions, especially in public and commercial spaces; the rising adoption of smart home technologies; and increasing awareness about water conservation and energy efficiency. Additionally, urbanization, improved living standards, and a surge in infrastructure development across developing countries are fueling market growth.

Technological advancements such as sensor-based automation and instant water heating features further enhance the appeal of electric taps, making them a preferred choice for both residential and commercial users.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type: According to the report, based on product type, the global electric taps market can be divided into two segments: touchless electric taps and instant heating electric taps. Touchless electric taps segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to heightened hygiene awareness, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with increasing adoption in public and commercial restrooms where contactless solutions are essential for preventing germ transmission. Additionally, advancements in infrared sensor technology, rising demand for smart bathroom and kitchen fixtures, and growing emphasis on user convenience have further fueled the dominance of this segment.

However, the instant heating taps electric taps segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period due to increasing consumer preference for on-demand hot water, especially in regions with colder climates and in commercial settings like salons, kitchens, and healthcare facilities. These taps offer energy efficiency, eliminate the need for bulky water heaters, and provide cost-effective solutions for space-saving installations. As awareness about sustainable energy usage grows and consumers seek convenience combined with modern aesthetics, the demand for instant heating electric taps is projected to rise significantly.

By Mounting Type: According to the mounting type, the global electric taps market can be divided into two segments: wall-mounted and deck-mounted. Wall-mounted segment acquired the majority share in the global electric taps market in 2024 and is the fastest growing segment as well due to its modern, space-saving design that complements contemporary interior aesthetics in both residential and commercial spaces.

These taps offer greater flexibility in installation height, improved cleanliness and maintenance, and are particularly favored in compact kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, the rise in urban housing developments, along with increasing consumer preference for minimalist and clutter-free setups, has significantly driven demand for wall-mounted electric taps.

By End-user: According to the report, the global electric taps market is bifurcated into two types of end-users: Commercial and Residential. Commercial segment acquired the majority share in the global electric taps market in 2024 due to widespread adoption in high-traffic areas such as restaurants, offices, medical centers, and entertainment hubs, where touchless functionality is essential for maintaining hygiene and reducing water wastage.

However, the residential segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period owing to the rising trend of smart homes, increased awareness of hygiene and water conservation, and growing consumer interest in modern, tech-enabled bathroom and kitchen fittings. Additionally, improving living standards and greater availability of affordable electric tap options are further accelerating adoption in households.

Commercial segment is further bifurcated based on application as restaurants, offices, medical centers, entertainment hubs and others. Restaurants segment acquired the majority share in the global electric taps market in 2024 due to the high emphasis on hygiene and frequent handwashing requirements in food preparation and service areas. The need to maintain sanitary conditions and comply with health regulations has driven widespread adoption of touchless electric taps in restaurant kitchens and restrooms.

By Region: The report provides insight into the electric taps market based on the geographical operations, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific electric taps market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 and is the fastest growing region as well due to due to rapid urbanization, booming construction activities, and rising demand for modern and smart infrastructure across countries like China, India, and Japan.

The growing middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable income, has led to greater adoption of smart home appliances, including electric taps. Furthermore, heightened awareness about hygiene, especially post-pandemic, and government initiatives supporting sustainable and water-efficient technologies have further accelerated market growth in the region. The strong presence of local manufacturers offering cost-effective solutions also contributes to the region's dominant position.

Global Electric Taps Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most significant growth drivers of the global electric taps market is the increasing demand for touchless and sensor-based technologies. These innovations have gained prominence due to heightened hygiene awareness, particularly in residential, commercial, and healthcare settings. Touchless electric taps minimize physical contact, reducing the spread of germs and enhancing user convenience.

This trend has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which emphasized the need for hygienic solutions in public and private spaces. Furthermore, the focus on energy efficiency and water conservation is influencing consumer preferences. Other factors driving the growth of global electric taps market include rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, growth in the hospitality and commercial sectors, smart city initiatives etc.

Challenges: One major challenge facing the global electric taps market is the high initial cost associated with touchless and sensor-based technology. While these taps offer significant benefits in terms of hygiene, convenience, and water conservation, they come at a premium price compared to traditional faucets. This can be a deterrent for many consumers, especially in price-sensitive regions or among individuals and businesses with tight budgets. Additionally, the installation of electric taps may require specialized plumbing or electrical work, further increasing upfront costs.

For businesses in commercial sectors, the expense of retrofitting existing facilities with touchless systems can be a significant financial burden. As a result, market penetration may be slower in certain regions, particularly in developing countries where affordability remains a key consideration. Another challenge might include lack of awareness and perceived complexity etc.

Trends: Enhanced smart home integration and IoT connectivity are becoming a significant trend driving the growth of the global electric taps market. As more consumers embrace smart home technologies, the demand for interconnected devices that offer convenience, energy efficiency, and remote control is increasing. Electric taps are now being integrated into IoT-enabled home systems, allowing users to control water temperature, flow rate, and even monitor water usage from their smartphones or smart home hubs. This connectivity not only enhances user convenience but also contributes to energy and water conservation by enabling real-time adjustments and efficient management.

Moreover, as the smart home market expands with the rise of voice assistants and automation, consumers are seeking seamless and integrated solutions, with electric taps serving as a key element in modern smart bathrooms and kitchens. The ability to remotely control and monitor taps further boosts their appeal, making them a highly desirable feature for tech-savvy consumers, thereby accelerating market growth during the forecasted period. The market is also projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various other latest trends such as rise in adoption of artificial intelligence, integration of instant heating and advanced temperature control, modular design and personalization, advancements in touchless and sensor technology etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global electric taps market faced supply chain disruptions, project delays, and reduced construction activity, which temporarily hindered market growth. However, as the pandemic progressed, there was a surge in demand for touchless and hygienic solutions, especially in healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and homes. In the post-COVID period, the market has continued to expand rapidly, driven by sustained hygiene awareness and increased investment in smart and contactless infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global electric taps market is fragmented, with a mix of large multinational corporations and regional players competing in different segments. While major global companies like Lixil Corp, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Kohler Co., hold significant market shares, there are also numerous small and mid-sized manufacturers catering to regional demands and niche applications.

The key players in the global electric taps market are:



Lixil Corp

Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Kohler Co.

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Roca Group

TOTO Ltd.

Sloan Valve Company

Euronics

Jaquar Group

Lorenzetti S.A. Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, In February 2025, Moen, redefined kitchen convenience with the launch of its Instant Hot SIPT faucets and Instant Hot tank. Engineered to meet the demands of modern, fast-paced lifestyles, these advanced fixtures provided an elegant and efficient solution for accessing near-boiling water directly from the sink.

