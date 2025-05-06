403
Global vehicle-smuggling ring revealed in Africa
(MENAFN) An international car-smuggling operation involving vehicles stolen from Europe and Canada has been uncovered in West Africa, according to Afrique-sur7 on Sunday. Interpol's joint initiative, dubbed Operation ‘Safe Wheels’, led to the identification of around 150 stolen cars and the seizure of 75 of them across 12 West African nations between March 17 and 30.
The operation involved law enforcement from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo. Most of the intercepted vehicles originated in Canada, while others were stolen in France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The majority of confiscated vehicles were Toyota models, followed by Peugeot and Honda.
In Lagos, Nigerian customs officials intercepted six stolen cars hidden in shipping containers from Canada. Four of them had visible break-in damage, and all were confirmed stolen in 2024.
David Caunter, Interpol’s director of organized and emerging crime, explained that vehicle theft often marks the beginning of a larger criminal process. “Stolen vehicles are traded globally for drugs and other illicit goods, fueling organized crime and terrorism,” he said.
The investigation revealed that the vehicles were smuggled into Africa via both land and sea routes. Authorities launched 18 new investigations and linked two criminal organizations to the smuggling operation.
Interpol noted that this recent bust builds on its earlier 2024 operation, 'Screen West Africa,' which resulted in the recovery of over 100 luxury cars, many traced back to Canada. These cars were part of a wider trafficking network moving stolen vehicles into West Africa.
Interpol warned that profits from stolen vehicles often fund broader criminal enterprises, including drug and weapons trafficking and terrorist activities. In 2024 alone, about 270,000 vehicles were registered as stolen in Interpol’s Stolen Motor Vehicle (SMV) database.
