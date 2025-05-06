The Mercers' Company Awards £10,000 Grant To The Hope Foundation's Special Needs Programme In Kolkata

MENAFN - Pressat) The Hope Foundation for Street Children (HOPE) has received a generous £10,000 grant from The Mercers' Company Philanthropy Programme in support of its UMEED special needs initiative in Kolkata, India.

The UMEED programme plays a vital role in supporting orphaned, abandoned, and surrendered children with special needs who live on the streets or in the slums of Kolkata. The initiative focuses on rehabilitating these children by providing life skills and developmental support, helping to transition them into families or care organisations where they can thrive.

The grant was made possible through a nomination by Lavinia Higginson, a long-standing supporter of HOPE and a member of The Mercers' Company.

Lavinia shared: "I lived in Kolkata until I was 16 so it has always held a very special place in my heart. I am fortunate to be a member of the Mercers' Company – a city livery company – that gives away £10 million in charitable donations every year and encourages its members to donate on their behalf to charities that are close to their hearts. HOPE absolutely filled that criteria."

Why this initiative matters

The UMEED programme is currently supporting 31 children aged between two and six years. These children, many of whom have been orphaned, abandoned, or surrendered by family members, are provided with essential care and developmental support. The programme is committed to reaching more children with special needs from Kolkata's streets and slums.

Children enrolled in the UMEED project will:

be provided with a caring and safe environment

be taught language, cognitive skills and other aspects of brain development

improve their self-help skills

improve their social and fine motor skills

This vital funding will allow HOPE UK to continue its mission of giving every child a chance at a better future.