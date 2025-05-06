403
Romanian Premier Steps Down Amid Coalition Collapse
(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has stepped down from his position, following the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) decision to withdraw from the ruling coalition.
Ciolacu cited the coalition's failure to achieve a key objective – its candidate's inability to advance to the presidential election runoff – as the reason for the withdrawal, stating, "One of the two objectives of the governing coalition was not achieved, which means that the governing coalition lacks legitimacy - at least in its current composition." This refers to Crin Antonescu's defeat in the first round of the presidential election.
Although the coalition has dissolved, PSD ministers will temporarily remain in their roles as discussions continue with coalition partners, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), to arrange interim governance.
Interim President Ilie Bolojan has formally accepted Ciolacu's resignation. The Presidential Administration has announced that an interim prime minister will be appointed on Tuesday.
The interim cabinet is expected to serve for a maximum of 45 days, during which a new government must be formed. During this period, the interim cabinet's authority will be limited to managing routine public affairs until the new government is sworn in.
The now-dissolved coalition, formed in December 2024, included the PSD, PNL, UDMR, and representatives of Romania's national minorities.
