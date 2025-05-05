Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights



Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024

Net income of $42.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted net income(1) increased 84.6% to $51.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2024

Total loss ratio of 23.6% compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2024

Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.3% compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024

Combined ratio of 73.1% compared to 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.5% compared to 73.0%, in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 68.9% compared to 69.8%, in the first quarter of 2024

Annualized return on equity of 22.6% compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024 Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 27.0% compared to 22.9% in the first quarter of 2024





(1) See discussion of“Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am very pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter saw sustained gross written premium growth and record adjusted net income. The quarter featured 85% adjusted net income growth, a 69% adjusted combined ratio, and a 27% adjusted ROE. Our results demonstrate our continued execution of the Palomar 2X strategic imperative as well as concerted efforts to build a leading specialty insurance franchise with a resilient and diversified portfolio. Our 20% gross written premium growth was driven by both new products like Crop and Casualty as well as our balanced mix of residential and commercial property products. Importantly, our same-store premium growth rate was 37%(2), demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty products.”

Mr. Armstrong continued,“Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on executing all our 2025 strategic imperatives. We continue to make investments across our organization, including the successful acquisition of Advanced AgProtection. This acquisition enhances the talent and operational scale of our Crop franchise and is expected to strengthen the near-term and long-term prospects of Palomar.”

(2) Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued since prior year.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 52.1% compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were $38.7 million, comprised of $39.2 million of attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable development on prior year catastrophe events. The loss ratio for the quarter was 23.6%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 23.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.3% compared to a loss ratio of 24.9% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 21.8% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 3.1%.

Underwriting income(1) for the first quarter was $44.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 73.1% compared to underwriting income of $25.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.9% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $51.6 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.5% in the first quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $29.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 68.9% compared to 69.8% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 69.1% to $12.1 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year's first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.09 years at March 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company recorded $2.3 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 20.1% compared to 23.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options offset by non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $790.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $501.7 million at March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company's annualized return on equity was 22.6% compared to 21.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 27.0% compared to 22.9% for the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $186 million to $200 million, an increase from the Company's initial outlook of adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This range includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an“A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

...

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

...

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: