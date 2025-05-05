Brawny® Redefines Category Strength With New 3-Ply Paper Towels And Bold Brand Relaunch

Summon the strength of Brawny® 3-Ply Paper Towels - the only 3-Ply Premium Paper Towel. They are stronger, more absorbent, and more durable than Bounty® Paper Towels.

NEW Brawny® Premium 3-Ply Paper Towels rolls out nationwide with a full brand refresh and the return of the iconic Brawny® Man

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brawny® brand is shaking up the paper towel category with the launch of NEW Brawny® 3-Ply Paper Towels - the only 3-ply premium towel on the market and the strongest, most absorbent and most durable product of any national brand.

The nationwide rollout of the "Summon the StrongestTM" campaign on May 5 is backed by a full portfolio upgrade (from 2-Ply to 3-Ply), a modernized brand identity, updated packaging and the return of the iconic Brawny® Man . The Brawny® brand is reclaiming relevance and redefining what strength looks like in a mature, often stagnant category.

In a category where innovation is rare and performance claims often blur, Brawny® 3-Ply represents a meaningful leap forward. The brand's research shows that Brawny® 3-Ply delivers on what 79% of consumers say they want: a tougher towel that helps them take on tough messes with confidence - scrubbing greasy pans, tackling pet accidents, wiping down grills, or deep-cleaning tubs. In addition, with superior strength, absorbency, and durability, it outperforms other national brands.

"It's rare to see a brand fire on all cylinders-new product, new campaign, and an iconic mascot reintroduced with purpose," said Amanda Earley, Brand Director. "We're not just launching a product - we're cementing the Brawny® brand's place as a formidable force in the paper towel category."

To signal the strength of what's inside the pack, the Brawny® brand has unveiled a bold new visual identity and packaging design , led by brand agency Bulletproof. The refreshed look features modern typography, an updated brand mark, a dominant "STRONGEST PAPER TOWEL" claim and an evolved illustration of the Brawny® Man - heroic yet approachable, grounded in the brand's legacy while ready for a new generation.

"In a branding landscape increasingly shaped by personality and storytelling, mascots remain one of the most powerful tools for building emotional connection - and few carry the cultural cachet of the Brawny® Man," said Holly Karlsson, Creative Director at Bulletproof. "We saw the opportunity to bring new dimension to his visual identity - not by changing who he is, but by elevating what has always made him iconic. The result is a Brawny® Man who feels heroic yet relatable, dependable, and relevant to today's consumer."

The packaging, developed by JOAN Creative, hits shelves alongside the fully integrated Summon the StrongestTM campaign on May 5. The campaign spans TV, digital and social and is rooted in the insight that when life gets messy, you can always call on the strength of the Brawny® brand for backup. On social, the message comes to life through always-on content, influencer partnerships, behind-the-scenes footage, and real-time engagement across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. From cleaning hacks to unexpected Brawny® Man cameos, the campaign is built to keep Brawny top of feed - and top of mind.

"I've been seeing the Brawny® Man on rolls of paper towels since I was six. To witness our team at JOAN reimagine this character - and the brand - for today's audiences is truly an honor," said Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at JOAN. "The way he behaves in modern contexts and comes to life across the channels we all engage with defines what it means to make legendary brands relevant in today's world."

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern ®, Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us . For news, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" g

About Bulletproof

Established in 1998, Bulletproof is the world's largest independent brand agency, combining unrivalled creativity with global reach. We Create Desire Through Disruption to drive Growth, Standout and Fandom through strategic partnership and innovation, TOV and digital through to activations and collaborations.

We work in partnership with clients of all sizes, across industries – from Mondelēz International, Diageo, and Henkel, to Booking and Tate & Lyle. We're proud to be certified B Corp and recognized for something we have been doing for years; looking after our people, clients, and planet.

About JOAN

JOAN is a female-founded, full-service independent creative agency modernizing legendary brands.

A vertically integrated global company, JOAN offers communications planning, creative, production, and media services for its clients and partners all under one roof. With a combination of strategic rigor, creative firepower, and client leadership, JOAN uses its expansive vision to create big opportunities and brands for its clients. JOAN drives results in ways that are good for the businesses and the people they serve. JOAN was built on the foundation of diversity, with the goal of making a difference in the world. Founders Lisa Clunie and Jaime Robinson continually work towards maintaining a multicultural, inclusive approach to their workforce, clients, the communities they work for and through the work produced.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific

