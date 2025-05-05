403
Putin envoy says many US firms wanting to come back to Russia
(MENAFN) Numerous American companies are expressing interest in reentering the Russian market after withdrawing due to Western sanctions, according to Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy. In an interview with Russia 1 TV, Dmitriev stated that a significant number of U.S. firms, particularly in the energy sector, have approached Russia about resuming business.
Dmitriev, who also heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), emphasized that Russia is prioritizing domestic businesses and partnerships with foreign companies, rather than allowing full foreign reentry. "Only where Russia welcomes them will they be allowed to return," he explained, adding that joint ventures are the preferred model moving forward.
During recent meetings in Washington, Dmitriev said he discussed various potential collaborative projects with U.S. counterparts, including investments in rare earth elements, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Arctic development. He expressed “cautious optimism” about improving U.S.-Russia relations and noted that further discussions are expected soon.
Despite previous pressure, around 150 American companies continue to operate in Russia. Dmitriev warned that companies hoping to return may face challenges, as many of their previous positions in the market have now been filled by Russian firms.
