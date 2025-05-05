RAK PROPERTIES OPENS SALES FOR ANANTARA MINA RESIDENCES BRANDED LUXURY WATERFRONT HOMES IN RAS AL KHAIMAH's MINA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, announces the commencement of sales for Anantara Mina Residences – a collection of 84 ultra-luxury waterfront apartments and 19 villas located on Hayat Island, Mina.

Blending the privacy of homeownership with the five-star resort services, this exclusive collection of branded apartments and villas marks RAK Properties' latest entry into the luxury branded property space.

The 84 waterfront apartments and 19 villas at Anantara Mina Residences command unparalleled views over the water, shoreline, and also the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort. The waterfront villas, available in 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms, are arranged over three floors to maximise views and each one comes with its own private jetty. The apartments include suites, one and two-bedroom homes as well as exclusive three-bedroom sky villas. Rising over 12 stories, the apartments offers direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains.

Designed to balance privacy with resort-inspired living, each residence is complemented by access to premium amenities including a panoramic swimming pool, cinema room, conference space, fully equipped gym, yoga studio, children's play area, and an on-site restaurant. Residents will also benefit from a selection of à la carte services, such as in-home dining by Anantara's award winning chefs, concierge, valet and buggy services-delivered with the signature hospitality of Anantara.

Anantara Mina Residences, comprising both apartments and villas, is part of the broader Mina masterplan, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's position as a premier destination for luxury waterfront real estate and island living. The launch follows the success of Anantara Mina Resort & Spa in 2024, which has rapidly established itself as a top-tier hospitality destination, and is part of an expanded partnership with Minor Hotels.

Anantara Mina Residences offers buyers the flexibility to use their apartment or villas as a private residence, generate income through a traditional lease, or place it within Anantara's managed rental pool.

Interior details will feature elevated finishes and a contemporary aesthetic, thoughtfully curated to reflect the serene coastal surroundings and the Anantara brand's refined design language.

With a unique proposition of five-star branded hospitality and waterfront access, Anantara Mina Residences presents an unmatched opportunity in Ras Al Khaimah's luxury real estate market.

The UAE is among the top destinations in the world for branded residential products, with beachfront access driving the highest premiums. Ras Al Khaimah currently has over 7,500 hotel rooms in the development pipeline, as more and more tourists are drawn to its diversity of landscape, range of luxury hospitality, and its connectivity.