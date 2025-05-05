Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese brand ASICS, and SNKR, one of Ali Abdulwahab Al-Mutawa Commercial Co. brands, host creative workshops at The Avenues


2025-05-05 01:47:17
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, May 4, 2025: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) hosted an exclusive two-day workshop in collaboration with the Japanese brand ASICS at the SNKR Store in Phase 4 (Electra) of The Avenues Mall. The first day was dedicated to influencers, while the second day was open to the public, giving everyone the opportunity to be part of this unique experience.

The workshop offered two immersive experiences: a hands-on sneaker customization session led by artist Abrar Zenkawi, where guests had the chance to design their own pair in their unique style, followed by a Master the Art of Matcha session—an engaging activation where participants learned the craft of making matcha with the expert team at Match Matcha. These sessions were designed to encourage participants not just to move their bodies, but to "move their minds"—reflecting ASICS’ expanded mission of inspiring mental creativity alongside physical movement.

SNKR Store, operated by Ali Abdulwahab Al-Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), has been a specialty sneaker destination in Kuwait since 2012. It is known for curating exclusive and limited-edition footwear from global brands. As a brand that thrives on blending fashion, functionality, and community, SNKR continues to push boundaries through unique brand collaborations which reflect its commitment to transforming retail spaces into hubs of creativity and personal expression.

