Romania’s George Simion Wins First Round of Presidential Elections
(MENAFN) In a significant lead, far-right politician George Simion secured a decisive victory in the initial phase of Romania’s presidential election re-run held on Sunday.
Representing the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Simion amassed more than 40.2 percent of the vote, with over 98 percent of ballots tallied, as confirmed by the Romanian Permanent Electoral Authority.
Trailing behind Simion was Nicusor Dan, the centrist and current mayor of Bucharest, who collected more than 20.8 percent of the vote.
Close in third place came Crin Antonescu, also a centrist and a member of the governing Social Democratic Party, with approximately 20.5 percent of the vote.
Since no contender achieved the mandatory majority of over 50 percent, the electoral process will proceed to a second round on May 18. This next stage will determine the ultimate victor of the presidency.
George Simion, aged 38, has become a controversial public figure, widely recognized for his outspoken statements, which showcase his strong nationalist stance and critical perspective on the European Union.
The necessity for this repeat election arose from the events of November 24, 2024, when the initial round was won by far-right, pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.
However, Romania’s Constitutional Court later invalidated those results, including the subsequent run-off set for December 8, citing that the electoral process had been compromised by external manipulation, specifically alleging a Russia-backed operation that unfairly supported Georgescu.
