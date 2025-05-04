Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JMD Warns Of Poor Visibility, Slippery Roads As Showers Hit Southern, Eastern Regions

2025-05-04 02:01:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Sunday issued a warning of reduced visibility and slippery road conditions in Ma'an Governorate, particularly along the desert highway, due to intermittent rainfall.
In a statement, the JMD advised motorists to exercise caution, adjust driving speeds in accordance with weather conditions, and follow guidance issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.
Since Sunday morning, the Kingdom has experienced a slight dip in temperatures. Weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant across most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at various altitudes. Atmospheric instability is forecast to intensify by midday, with increasing cloud cover and scattered rainfall anticipated in southern and eastern areas, including Aqaba. Some showers may be heavy and accompanied by thunder and hail.
Intermittent rain, occasionally accompanied by thunder, may also occur in limited parts of the northern and central regions for brief periods.
The department indicated that the likelihood of rainfall will diminish gradually through the night, with relatively cold weather expected in most regions and milder conditions prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, becoming active at times in eastern parts of the Kingdom.

MENAFN04052025000117011021ID1109505756

