Jan van Aken, co-leader of Germany’s Left party, has proposed replacing NATO with a new security alliance that would include both Russia and the United States. He argued that the US-led military bloc "has no future" and suggested that Germany should lead the charge in creating a new collective security system. Speaking in an interview with Die Zeit on Saturday, van Aken reiterated the party’s 2011 platform, which advocated for Germany to exit NATO and establish a cooperative security system.Van Aken explained that the Left party does not seek to abolish NATO without a replacement, but rather to build a new model for peacekeeping and defense, akin to an “OECD 2.0.” He envisioned this new alliance, which would include both Russia and the US, focusing on mutual defense and peacekeeping. However, he acknowledged that this would require extensive confidence-building measures over a period of years. He added that NATO would likely still exist for some time, but its future is uncertain.Additionally, van Aken called for the withdrawal of US troops from Germany, including the removal of nuclear weapons, which he argued are already sufficiently covered by France and the UK’s stockpiles. He also reaffirmed the Left party’s vision for a demilitarized Europe, stating that he would prefer to live in a country without an army.This call comes as Germany’s incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed support for sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that has faced opposition from the Social Democrats, who view it as a potential escalation of the conflict. Moscow has warned that supplying such missiles would make Germany directly involved in the war, claiming that Ukrainian forces would need German assistance to operate them.

