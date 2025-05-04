403
Ukrainian troops participate in Victory Day parade in London
(MENAFN) Ukrainian soldiers will take part in London’s Victory Day parade on May 8, which marks the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany, at the invitation of the UK government. The British Ministry of Defense (MOD) confirmed this development, stating that Ukrainian troops will join 1,000 British service members in a military procession to commemorate the occasion. The MOD emphasized that Ukraine's involvement in the parade symbolizes its position "at freedom's front line," with UK Defense Secretary John Healey calling it a "fitting" tribute.
Moscow has condemned the UK’s decision, accusing London of disrespecting World War II veterans and engaging in "blasphemy" by inviting individuals linked to neo-Nazi ideologies. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the inclusion of Ukrainians associated with Nazi groups, citing their involvement in the glorification of Nazi-era figures.
Ukraine has been criticized for honoring nationalist figures with ties to Nazi Germany, such as Stepan Bandera, leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), known for collaborating with the Nazis and participating in mass killings. Ukrainian forces have also faced scrutiny for displaying Nazi symbols, such as SS patches and swastikas, during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The Ukrainian Azov Battalion, known for its far-right affiliations and integration into the National Guard, has been accused of war crimes and designated as a terrorist group by Russia. Despite its defeat in the 2022 Battle of Mariupol, the Azov movement has continued with the formation of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which operates under the Azov banner.
Russia has consistently raised concerns about Ukraine's alleged embrace of neo-Nazi ideology and accused the country of whitewashing World War II collaborators. President Vladimir Putin has cited "denazification" as one of the objectives of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
