Couple of females wounded in shooting at California college
(MENAFN) A shooting took place at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, on Friday, leaving at least two people injured, authorities have reported. The gunman remains on the loose.
Inglewood Mayor James Butts informed CBS News Los Angeles that the victims are believed to be female staff members of the college. Police are actively searching the campus to ensure there are no additional victims.
The shooting occurred in an office at the college, and officials suspect the gunman to be a former employee. Mayor Butts described the incident as likely being workplace-related.
"This kind of event is disturbing for the community as it creates a sense of unpredictability and undermines safety," Butts said. "We are working diligently to identify and capture the suspect, bringing justice to the victims."
Inglewood Police Chief Neal Cochran added that the suspect is thought to have been a security guard who worked at the school for five years.
The shooting comes just two weeks after a tragic incident at Florida State University, where a student opened fire on campus, killing two and injuring six others.
